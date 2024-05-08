Thai woman’s nostrils infested by hundreds of maggots

Photo of Samantha Rose Samantha RosePublished: 17:50, 08 May 2024| Updated: 17:50, 08 May 2024
320 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Nakornping Hospital Facebook page via shethepeople

A Thai woman got more than she bargained for during a routine nasal examination when doctors unearthed a horrifying secret lurking inside her nose.

A 59 year old Thai woman received a chilling diagnosis during what she thought was a routine visit to address her stuffy nose. Doctors at Nakornping Hospital, nestled in Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province, made a startling discovery, finding hundreds of maggots breeding inside her nostrils.

The hospital officials took to Facebook to share the harrowing ordeal, which could have led to dire consequences if left untreated.

The unnamed patient’s ordeal began innocently enough, with symptoms of a blocked nose and facial pain lingering for over a week. Initially attributing it to a dust allergy, she dismissed the discomfort until a nosebleed revealed a horrifying sight: dozens of tiny insects crawling out of her nostrils. In a panic, she raced to the hospital.

Related news

Dr Pateemon Thanachaikhan conducted a thorough examination, utilising X-rays and an endoscope, only to uncover the stomach-churning reality within her nasal passages. The sheer volume of maggots posed a grave threat, with the potential to inflict severe harm to her eyes, and brain, or even lead to fatal consequences if not promptly addressed, reported She The People.

Fortunately, after undergoing surgery to remove the repulsive invaders, the woman’s condition is reported to have improved significantly.

In related news, a Singaporean TikTok user documented her gastronomic adventure at the night markets of Bangkok on January 14 when her intrigue in freshly fried insects landed her in hospital. In a 30-second video, Nicolette Wee enthusiastically showcased her purchase of a bag of grasshoppers.

In other news, a Thai man shared an eye-opening survival experience when a leech sucked blood from a friend’s eye, along with a warning and recommendation for all trekking enthusiasts. The friend put his camera on the ground while looking for a good spot to take a picture. Meanwhile, a leech then climbed over the viewfinder.

Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Samantha Rose

Samantha Rose

Samantha was a successful freelance journalist who worked with international news organisations before joining Thaiger. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from London, her global perspective on news and current affairs is influenced by her days in the UK, Singapore, and across Thailand. She now covers general stories related to Thailand.

Related Articles

Ricegate scandal: 10 year old rice stockpile unsafe for consumption

Published: 17:34, 08 May 2024

Pattaya pandemonium: Residents clash with illegal migrant influx

Published: 17:32, 08 May 2024

School van driver confesses to murder of woman in Roi Et

Published: 17:28, 08 May 2024

Pattaya officials provide free water to drought-hit Koh Larn island

Published: 17:23, 08 May 2024