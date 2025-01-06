Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan

Published: 17:45, 06 January 2025
Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan
Thai President Foods Plc, famed for its beloved Mama instant noodles, is cooking up a major expansion plan worth over 1 billion baht. This bold move aims to ramp up production and expand plant facilities within the year.

General Manager Pun Paniangvait unveiled that a hefty 777 million baht will be channelled into domestic enhancements. This budget will power the acquisition of cutting-edge machinery, upgrades to existing equipment, facility enhancements, and the bolstering of research and development systems.

The Rayong plant is set to welcome a brand-new machine, adding to the 29 already in operation across the country. This addition is expected to boost production capacity by a promising 3-4%, said Pun.

“We anticipate that this new machine will significantly bolster our production capabilities.”

Visionary in its approach, the company is planning yet another machine installation at Rayong by 2026, reinforcing its commitment to sustained growth.

Casting its net overseas, Thai President Foods is injecting an additional US$10 million into its Cambodian subsidiary. This will facilitate the relocation of a Phnom Penh factory to a new site, slated to start operations by 2026, said Pun.

“This new facility in Cambodia will be pivotal in supporting our future production capacity expansion.”

Over in Hungary, the company’s board has green-lighted a capital increase to 900 million baht from 300 million baht previously. This financial surge is set to double production capacity this year, with 600 million baht earmarked for expanding the Hungarian factory.

While the budget for new machinery remains under wraps, these strategic expansions highlight Thai President Foods’ unwavering commitment to enhancing its operations and solidifying its position on the global stage. With these dynamic developments, the future looks bright for the noodle titan.

In related news, late last year, Thai President Foods PLC expressed no opposition to the proposed minimum wage increase to 400 baht, according to Pun. He urged the Thai government to finalise the decision promptly, citing the recent volatility of the Thai baht.

