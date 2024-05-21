Thai woman disappears in Switzerland with American boyfriend

Photo via Facebook/ Fon'mama Dumbbell

The family of a missing Thai woman took to social media to search for her after she lost contact with them 24 days ago, following her travels to Switzerland with her American boyfriend.

The older sister of the missing woman shared Noon’s story on a Facebook group, Travelling in Switzerland by Yourself, on May 18, urging group members to notify her if they encounter Noon in Switzerland.

The sister revealed that Noon travelled to Switzerland with her foreign boyfriend using her Swedish passport last month. She was last active on social media on April 26 and has not contacted the family since.

Channel 7 reported that Noon posted a picture before disappearing, which showed she was in the town of Brig in Switzerland.

Another Thai woman, who claimed to be Noon’s relative, shared in the comment section that she lived in Switzerland and already filed a missing person report with the local police officers but had not yet found any trace of Noon.

The woman also claimed that Noon’s boyfriend is an American national with a criminal history in Thailand, including charges for detaining another person. She and other relatives are worried that Noon could be harmed by her boyfriend.

The family urged anyone with useful information about Noon to reach out to her sister via the Facebook account, Fon’mama Dumbbell.

In a related report, the family of a Thai man also took to social media to search for him after he disappeared while travelling in Osaka City, Japan, in March.

The man reportedly checked out of the Namba Ebisu Hotel on February 29 and last contacted his family around 10am on that day, saying he was at Shin-Imamiya Station preparing to travel to Kansai International Airport.

The family added that the man sounded confused and hung up the phone, saying he was going to withdraw money from his debit card and lost contact with the family since then.