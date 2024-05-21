Thai woman disappears in Switzerland with American boyfriend

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 11:59, 21 May 2024| Updated: 11:59, 21 May 2024
2,418 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Fon'mama Dumbbell

The family of a missing Thai woman took to social media to search for her after she lost contact with them 24 days ago, following her travels to Switzerland with her American boyfriend.

The older sister of the missing woman shared Noon’s story on a Facebook group, Travelling in Switzerland by Yourself, on May 18, urging group members to notify her if they encounter Noon in Switzerland.

The sister revealed that Noon travelled to Switzerland with her foreign boyfriend using her Swedish passport last month. She was last active on social media on April 26 and has not contacted the family since.

Channel 7 reported that Noon posted a picture before disappearing, which showed she was in the town of Brig in Switzerland.

Related news

Another Thai woman, who claimed to be Noon’s relative, shared in the comment section that she lived in Switzerland and already filed a missing person report with the local police officers but had not yet found any trace of Noon.

The woman also claimed that Noon’s boyfriend is an American national with a criminal history in Thailand, including charges for detaining another person. She and other relatives are worried that Noon could be harmed by her boyfriend.

The family urged anyone with useful information about Noon to reach out to her sister via the Facebook account, Fon’mama Dumbbell.

In a related report, the family of a Thai man also took to social media to search for him after he disappeared while travelling in Osaka City, Japan, in March.

The man reportedly checked out of the Namba Ebisu Hotel on February 29 and last contacted his family around 10am on that day, saying he was at Shin-Imamiya Station preparing to travel to Kansai International Airport.

The family added that the man sounded confused and hung up the phone, saying he was going to withdraw money from his debit card and lost contact with the family since then.

 

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

PTT worker assaulted by drunk foreigner claiming to be immigration

Published: 11:22, 23 May 2024

Wet & wild: Commuters caught in unexpected MRT downpour (video)

Published: 11:09, 23 May 2024

New lung CT scan without the need for contrast dyes

Published: 11:06, 23 May 2024

Thai groom-to-be attempts organ sale & suicide over lack of dowry

Published: 11:06, 23 May 2024