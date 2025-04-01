Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

Photo via Facebook/ LPCM News : ข่าวลำปาง เชียงใหม่

A Thai woman accidentally swallowed her dentures yesterday, which blocked her windpipe and led to her death at a fresh market in the northern province of Lampang.

Vendors and shoppers at the market sought assistance from a rescue team for the 67 year old woman, Moi, yesterday, March 31. She was seen suddenly losing consciousness after using a bathroom within the market while walking back to her stall.

The vendors suspected that Moi fainted due to a pre-existing medical condition, hypertension. They rushed to assist her with inhalers but were unable to revive her.

The rescue team hurried Moi to a hospital, continuing to administer CPR on the way. Upon further examination, they discovered a denture lodged in her throat and attempted to remove it to restore her breathing.

Unfortunately, the rescuers were unable to extract the denture in time. It blocked her windpipe, causing her to choke to death.

Thai woman swallows denture and dies
Photo via Facebook/ LPCM News : ข่าวลำปาง เชียงใหม่

Channel 7 issued a warning to all denture users, advising them to check their dentures regularly and avoid using damaged ones.

Damaged dentures can not only cause injuries to the teeth and gums but may also unexpectedly become lodged in the throat, potentially leading to a fatal incident like Moi’s.

In a similar case reported in September last year, a retired Thai teacher in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat narrowly escaped death after his denture accidentally slipped into his throat. Fortunately, a doctor was able to remove the obstruction.

Denture leads to death
Photo via Facebook/ LPCM News : ข่าวลำปาง เชียงใหม่

A Spanish woman also experienced a similar incident while eating a chicken wing. A piece of meat became stuck in her throat, prompting her to rush to the bathroom and attempt to dislodge it with her eight-inch toothbrush. She successfully removed the meat but accidentally dropped the toothbrush into her throat.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where a medical team administered anaesthesia and carefully removed the toothbrush from her stomach using the lasso technique.

