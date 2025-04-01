Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
53 1 minute read
Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar
Photo courtesy of ABC News

A story of hope for the family and friends of those trapped beneath the rubble of a Bangkok building emerged today from Myanmar’s capital, when a 63 year old woman was rescued 91 hours after she became trapped beneath the wreckage of her building. Emergency workers carefully extracted her after tirelessly digging through debris, marking one of the most extraordinary survival stories to emerge since the quake.

Her rescue came just over 24 hours after another miracle: a pregnant woman was found alive beneath the ruins. Video footage shows rescue teams atop a pile of debris, setting up an intricate pulley system to reach her. She was discovered wedged within the collapsed remains of her apartment. With painstaking care, rescuers strapped her to a stretcher, stabilised her spine, and winched her down two storeys to waiting arms below.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, the search for life continues amid the ruins of the collapsed 30-storey State Audit Office building. As of this morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration confirmed 13 dead and 19 injured, with dozens still missing.

According to the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation, a US-supplied sensor has detected 70 signs of possible life deep within the centre of the collapsed structure, between the 17th and 21st floors, where many of the missing were believed to be working.

Related Articles
Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said, “It’s still unclear how many of the 70 signals are actual people. So far, we’ve identified six as human remains.”

She added that the collapse had caused the building to pancake, the floors flattened one atop the other, making it impossible to pinpoint which floor survivors were on.

The building, still under construction at the time of the quake, lacked a finalised blueprint. This, combined with 1-metre-thick concrete walls, has made rescue operations painstakingly slow, reported Bangkok Post and Daily Mail UK.

Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar | News by Thaiger

Heavy machinery remains unusable due to safety concerns, forcing rescuers to remove debris by hand, top-down, piece by piece. The rescue strategy is being continuously revised in hopes of finding more survivors.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market Thailand News

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

6 seconds ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran Phuket News

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

14 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan Thailand News

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

19 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway Thailand News

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

25 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation Bangkok News

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

32 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

41 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

1 hour ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

1 hour ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

1 hour ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

2 hours ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

2 hours ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

2 hours ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

2 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

3 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

3 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

3 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

3 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

3 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

3 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

3 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

4 hours ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok Bangkok News

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

4 hours ago
Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam Bangkok News

Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam

4 hours ago
Thai police inspector arrested for trafficking two million meth pills Crime News

Thai police inspector arrested for trafficking two million meth pills

4 hours ago
Environment NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

19 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

25 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

32 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

41 minutes ago