Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
In the midst of a new wave of Covid-19 infections, Thailand will get 2 million vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech. The first batch of 200,000 doses will arrive next month, according to the Public Health Ministry. Another 800,000 doses will arrive in March and the last order of 1 million doses will arrive in April.
Since the outbreak last month at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, Thailand health officials have been racing to curb the spread of the virus. Thailand’s first wave of infections peaked at 1,451 active cases back in April when strict lockdown measures and travel restrictions were in place nationwide. The country now has 4,022 active Covid-19 cases.
The Thai company Siam Bioscience is in the process of producing AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine which was developed in partnership with Oxford University. That vaccine is planned to be available to the public in May. The Thai government set a goal to vaccinate half of the population, around 33 million people, by the end of the year.
A private hospital in Bangkok was recently told to remove advertising to pre-order Covid-19 vaccines from the US biotech firm Moderna. The vaccine has been approved by food and drug authorities in Canada and the US, but the vaccine still needs advertising from Thailand's FDA.
CCSA Update: 745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new coronavirus related death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,022 active Covid-19 cases with a total of 8,439 reported cases and 65 deaths.
New Covid-19 death
A 56 year old man from Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin. The man, who is also diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, travelled to Samut Prakan and returned to Bangkok’s Klong Toey district. On December 28, he reported symptoms of a high fever, muscle ache and being unable to swallow food.
He was admitted to the hospital 2 days later. His blood oxygen level dropped to 80% and health officials say the man had developed pneumonia. He tested positive for Covid-19 on New Years Day. Health officials say he died yesterday due to respiratory failure.
745 new Covid-19 cases
Out of the 745 new cases reported today by the CCSA, 577 were migrant workers who tested positive in mass testing which was rolled out after a large migrant community working around a Samut Sakhon fishing hub tested positive for the coronavirus.
New cases include:
- 541 cases in Samut Sakhon (This number was announced by health officials yesterday, bring the total number of infections in the province to 2,400.)
- 42 cases in Rayong
- 35 cases in Chon Buri
- 27 cases in Chanthaburi
- 20 Samut Prakan
- 2 cases in Trat
- 1 case in Chainat
- 1 case in Bangkok
Nation Thailand also reports 60 patients were exposed to the virus at work, or while travelling to high risk areas for work. The other 16 cases in quarantine facilities from those entering Thailand from overseas.
No lockdown in Phuket, governor calls for more disease control measures
There’s no lockdown in Phuket, the provincial governor says, but protective measures are in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. The province currently has 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases, classifying it as a “yellow zone,” a high surveillance area.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew says Phuket’s borders are still open to outside visitors, but all of them must be screened at checkpoints along the province’s border. While it’s not official, the governor has also asked travellers from high risk areas to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving on the island. He says those who have symptoms must see a doctor as soon as possible.
“Every person has to follow the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measure: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H-Hand washing, T-Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning… For those who did travel to the high risk areas, please quarantine yourselves for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if having symptoms.”
Other Covid-19 protection measures have been implemented across the province. Walking street markets are now closed until January 20. Flea markets and fresh markets are still open, but must follow health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The provincial transport office is closed, providing online services only. Department stores can remain open, but should make sure they have hand sanitiser available for customers. Schools, gyms and fitness centres can also stay open, but the governor says they must abide by disease control measures.
The governor says the public should follow basic disease control practices like wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, temperature checking, and scanning the Thai Chana QR code.
Thai VietJet offers passengers change of flights during Covid outbreak
Thai VietJet, along with all the other Thai domestic airlines, is being impacted by a drop in traffic during the current list of restrictions during the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.
According to Thai Residents, “for passengers who booked tickets and made payments before January 1, 2021 with travel date between January 5 – 3, 2021, can change their travel date free of charge for one time (there will be a fare difference applicable). Passengers must then travel before March 31, 2021 “subject to seat availability”. Re-routing is not available.
Passengers who wish to make changes to their flights must do so at least 3 hours before the original departure time. Here are the contacts for the Thai VietJet Customer Service Centre…
- Call Center at +662-089-1909
- Use the Line app @Thaivietjet
- Email at vz.support@vietjetair.com
Like other domestic carriers, Thai VietJet are not providing catering services on their flights at this time due to a ban from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
gosport
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Great news. The sooner the better. 200 million jabs are enough for high risk employees and cut in line locals.
Slugger
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 3:10 pm
Good, wise move.
Peter
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 3:49 pm
The UK started vaccinating with the AstraZeneca vaccine this morning.
They are hoping to vaccinate 2 million per week.
Compare this to the third world banana republic military dictatorship that our expat failures live in.
2 million by April. Pathetic.
The losers are beginning to get nervous that big bad covid is out and about.
Thai’s first in line, dirty farang second no much money you have or have not as the case seems to be here.
gosport
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 4:06 pm
I would not use HOPE. I would say UK is dreaming to vaccinate 2 million Bristons in two weeks who are flying out to Thailand to get humane treatment.