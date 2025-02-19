Fatal collision claims young man’s life in Chachoengsao province

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a young man, on his way home after work, collided with a parked truck and was subsequently run over by a pickup truck, leading to his death.

The incident took place at 6pm yesterday, February 18, on Suwinthawong Road, heading towards Mueang Chachoengsao, in Sala Daeng subdistrict, Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province.

Advertisements

Police Lieutenant Somjet Traewijit, an investigator from Bang Nam Priao Police Station, was informed of the accident and coordinated with medical staff from Phutthasothorn Hospital and Chachoengsao rescue services to inspect the scene.

At the scene, the body of a 24 year old male resident of Bang Nam Priao district was found on the road with severe head injuries, a broken left leg, and abrasions on his body. Nearby, a red Honda motorcycle, registered as 1 กศ 2528 Chachoengsao, was overturned.

A six-wheel Isuzu truck with license plate 71-1769 Khon Kaen, and a Ford pickup truck with license plate ขธ 953 Nakhon Ratchasima, were parked at the scene. The man’s mother arrived shortly after and was devastated upon seeing her son’s body.

Kaewthong, a 52 year old truck driver, explained that he had just parked the truck in front of a factory and crossed the road to a guard post to wait for work. As he was about to cover the truck with a tarpaulin, he heard a loud collision at the back of the truck. Upon turning, he saw the motorcyclist lying on the road.

Meanwhile, Tewan, a 46 year old pickup truck driver, stated that he was driving home from work when he heard a collision beside his vehicle. Realising a motorcycle had collided with the truck ahead, he attempted to swerve but felt his rear wheel run over something. Upon stopping, he discovered he had run over the motorcyclist, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Initial actions by officials included transferring the body to Bang Nam Priao Hospital and taking both drivers in for questioning. Footage from the dashboard camera, which captured the incident, is being reviewed as part of the legal proceedings, before the family retrieves the body for religious rites.