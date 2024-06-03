Thai trade event forecasts 60 billion baht in deals

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai praised the THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2024 event, predicting trade deals worth 60 billion baht over five days.

The event, held from May 28 to June 1 at the Impact Exhibition Centre in Mueang Thong Thani, was organised by the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of International Trade Promotion, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse from Germany. This exhibition is considered the largest food and beverage trade show in Asia.

Phumtham expressed his admiration for the Thai entrepreneurs participating in the event, noting their capabilities at various levels. He remarked on the impressive range of products on display, which were divided into 11 zones, featuring all types of food products, seafood, frozen foods, rice, fruits and vegetables, snacks, beverages, tea and coffee, equipment and tools, as well as services related to the food and beverage industry.

Additionally, the event showcased food innovations focused on environmental sustainability, such as products with reduced carbon footprints, waste-minimising food products, eco-friendly packaging, and trends that have captured global interest.

Special zones were also set up to display halal products, organic items, and future food products from both Thai and international entrepreneurs. The exhibition included products from food industry start-ups and highlighted award-winning innovations from participating businesses. The Thai SELECT zone showcased products from Thai entrepreneurs who had been awarded the Thai SELECT seal.

Phumtham spent several hours visiting various booths, observing the progress in food innovation combined with Thai creativity and traditional wisdom. He mentioned specific products like salted fish for sprinkling on rice, which comes in modern packaging but retains the authentic flavour, and mango sauce made from ripe mangoes. Another highlight was the ice cream made from downgraded, export-quality fruits.

He particularly enjoyed the mangosteen ice cream, created by a renowned ice cream chef invited by the Department of International Trade Promotion to offer a new experience for Thai fruit exporters.

International visitors

The Department of International Trade Promotion reported that over the five days, the event attracted 138,508 visitors, a 5.7% increase from the previous year. The number of international visitors from 130 countries rose by 21.6%, with the top five countries being China (3,391 visitors), Malaysia (2,480 visitors), Vietnam (1,506 visitors), Korea (1,377 visitors), and Japan (1,049 visitors). The department anticipates that detailed revenue figures from the business negotiations at the event will be available in one to two weeks, reported KhaoSod.

Reflecting on the previous event, Phumtham noted that business negotiations had reached 100 billion baht, with Thai entrepreneurs accounting for over 60 billion baht. He anticipated that this year’s figures would be similar or slightly higher.