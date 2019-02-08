Thai tourists abandoned at Suvarnabhumi after buying dodgy tour to South Korea | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai tourists abandoned at Suvarnabhumi after buying dodgy tour to South Korea
PHOTOS: The Tourist Police Bureau
A Thai man has been arrested over the operation of an non-existent tour. He has abandoned five Thai tourists who had bought a tour to South Korea at Suvarnabhumi Airport this week.
The Tourist Police report that 32 year old Thai man Puwanart Prakam was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He has failed to present a tour operating license.
The arrest came after Tourist Police were notified that five Thai tourists were abandoned at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They have bought a tour to South Korea from February 6 to February 11 for 14,900 baht for each.
On Wednesday night, when they arrived at the appointed meeting area at the airport, they found that no tour guide would be traveling with them. The trip had been ‘cancelled’ (if it ever existed) so they reported the matter to the Tourist Police.
Elections
“I wish you all good luck and happiness” – Princess Ubolratana posts on Instagram
PHOTO: The four children of King Bhumibol, Rama 9
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, elder sister to the Thai King, has posted a message on her Instagram account this morning thanking Thais for their love and support.
The sister of His Majesty the King posted the message shortly after 6am. His Majesty prohibited her from standing in the upcoming election as a prime ministerial candidate for the Thai Raksa Chart party.
“I would like to thank all of my fellow Thais for the love and kindness towards me. And I would like to thank you all for moral support and for supporting me. Anyway, I would like to thank you all again sincerely.
“I would like to see Thailand move forward and become admired and accepted by the international community. I would like to see all Thais enjoy rights and chances and have well-being and happiness throughout the country. And I would like to thank you all with my love and sincerity. I wish you all good luck and happiness. #ILoveYou,” the Princess posted.
The electoral bolt out of the blue was dropped yesterday morning when the Thai Raksa Chart party nominated her as its sole candidate for prime minister in the upcoming elections.
But at 11pm last night His Majesty issued a nationally televised royal command saying immediate members of the Royal Family traditionally must stay above politics.
Although she abdicated her royal title in 1972 when she married an American, she has become embroiled with royal duties since her divorce and return to Thailand in 2001. Her duties are covered on the Thai Royal TV channel and she usually appears with the rest of the family at important state or significant occasions.
Today’s Instagram post appears to step away from her role as an electoral candidate and the Thai Raksa Chart party enters the election campaign without a candidate for the role of prime minister.
Thai Life
Agency calls for 200 million baht to tackle Thailand’s unwanted pregnancies
An agency has proposed that Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) budgets 200 million baht to purchase and distribute condoms and contraceptive implants as a possible solution to the country’s unwanted pregnancies.
The AIDS and Unwanted Pregnancy Hotline 1663 Centre says the money, which amounts to only 3 baht per head, could come from the NHSO’s health promotion and disease prevention fund.
Achara Kaewpradit, operations chief of the 1663 Centre, says it handled 26,721 cases (30 per cent involving Thai youths) in 2018, a 38 per cent increase from the year before.
Among these cases, 69 per cent, or 18,486 cases, involved pregnant women, 2,083 of whom had never used any form of birth control.
The three most popular methods for birth control were oral contraception pills, taken most days of a month; emergency contraception pills, and the ‘coitus interruptus’ method by withdrawal, she said.
As the latter two weren’t always effective, people used methods such as condoms, “mini pills” and injectable contraceptive, she said.
Those over 20 years old, one quarter of whom were poor women at risk of repeated unwanted pregnancy, couldn’t easily access birth control services, like those under 20 who were entitled to the services by law, said centre official Saranya Ketchan.
Many of those over 20 wanted semi-permanent contraceptive such as contraceptive implants but were often told to get the injectable contraceptive instead. If they insisted on contraceptive implants, they had to cover the expense themselves.
Somwong Uraiwattana, manager of the 1663 Centre, says the most popular birth control method was condoms but a survey found that the condoms’ minimum price was 37-45 baht per a box of three pieces which was too expensive for many.
“Thailand must seriously prevent the consequences of unprotected sex such as unwanted pregnancy and STDs. In principle, women have the right to choose their birth control method to fit their lifestyle,” Somwong said.
“I propose that the NHSO or the Public Health Ministry is put in charge of allocating a budget from the P&P fund to buy condoms and contraceptive implants, the latter which were for women over 20 without requiring a condition of pregnancy abortion, for distribution at all hospitals.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
PHOTOS: Sanook
Two headless bodies have been found on Mae Rampueang Beach and PMY Beach in Rayong. The area the bodies were found is about 40 kilometres from Pattaya.
The first one was a naked male headless body. Cut wounds were found on his neck. On his wrist police found found a distinguishing tattoo written in English alphabet. Police believe that the man died at least one week before the body was found.
The second body was also a headless male body found 10 kilometres from the first beach. The man was only wearing underwear. Police believe that this man died at least 10 day before the body was found.
South Samrong police chief Pol Col Prasert Buakhao told INN that the head of what appeared to be a woman was found by fishermen near the Petra jetty in Prapadaeng earlier this week.
The head had long hair and had clearly been in the water for many days. It was taken to the police hospital for autopsy. Missing persons’ lists are being studied to try and find the relatives of the deceased.
Police suspect the grisly finds are all connected.
SOURCE: Sanook and INN
PHOTOS: Bright TV
