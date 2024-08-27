Thailand’s new anti-smoking rule burns Thai vendors’ profits

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand is stepping up its fight against smoking with a hard-hitting new regulation that could hit vendors where it hurts—right in the wallet. Starting last Wednesday, August 21, retail sellers of cigarettes and tobacco are now required to display posters warning of the severe dangers of smoking, or they could be slapped with a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) made it clear: these 7x21cm posters must be visible at all points of sale during business hours. The posters, provided by the Public Health Ministry, aim to curb the rise of new smokers, especially among young people, who are often the most vulnerable to picking up this deadly habit.

Vendors who fail to comply with this new rule are risking more than just a slap on the wrist. With a maximum penalty of 5,000 baht, ignoring the regulation could prove costly. To avoid this, sellers can easily obtain the necessary materials from Excise Department offices across the country or by downloading them from the DDC’s website.

This measure is part of the government’s broader campaign to regulate tobacco use and reduce smoking rates nationwide. By enforcing these strict new rules, officials hope to make a significant impact on public health, particularly in preventing minors from becoming the next generation of smokers, reported Pattaya Mail.

For those seeking further details or clarification, the Tobacco Products Control Committee Division is available to answer queries at 02-590-3852.

In related news, every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day is marked with ashtrays and fresh flowers symbolising the fight against tobacco. But in Thailand, a unique flower takes centre stage – the leelawadee, also known as plumeria or frangipani.

Leelawadee, a delicate flowering tree often seen adorning gardens, carries profound symbolism in Thai culture. Historically known as lan thom, the name combined lan, meaning to abandon, and thom, indicating sadness or bad omens.