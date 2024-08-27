Thailand’s new anti-smoking rule burns Thai vendors’ profits

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:52, 27 August 2024| Updated: 15:52, 27 August 2024
57 1 minute read
Thailand’s new anti-smoking rule burns Thai vendors’ profits
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand is stepping up its fight against smoking with a hard-hitting new regulation that could hit vendors where it hurts—right in the wallet. Starting last Wednesday, August 21, retail sellers of cigarettes and tobacco are now required to display posters warning of the severe dangers of smoking, or they could be slapped with a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) made it clear: these 7x21cm posters must be visible at all points of sale during business hours. The posters, provided by the Public Health Ministry, aim to curb the rise of new smokers, especially among young people, who are often the most vulnerable to picking up this deadly habit.

Vendors who fail to comply with this new rule are risking more than just a slap on the wrist. With a maximum penalty of 5,000 baht, ignoring the regulation could prove costly. To avoid this, sellers can easily obtain the necessary materials from Excise Department offices across the country or by downloading them from the DDC’s website.

This measure is part of the government’s broader campaign to regulate tobacco use and reduce smoking rates nationwide. By enforcing these strict new rules, officials hope to make a significant impact on public health, particularly in preventing minors from becoming the next generation of smokers, reported Pattaya Mail.

Related news

For those seeking further details or clarification, the Tobacco Products Control Committee Division is available to answer queries at 02-590-3852.

In related news, every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day is marked with ashtrays and fresh flowers symbolising the fight against tobacco. But in Thailand, a unique flower takes centre stage – the leelawadee, also known as plumeria or frangipani.

Leelawadee, a delicate flowering tree often seen adorning gardens, carries profound symbolism in Thai culture. Historically known as lan thom, the name combined lan, meaning to abandon, and thom, indicating sadness or bad omens.

Business NewsCrime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand’s BRICS ambition: Gateway to economic power?

Thailand’s BRICS ambition: Gateway to economic power?

Published: 15:13, 27 August 2024
Father dies from methanol-laced alcohol, daughter seeks justice

Father dies from methanol-laced alcohol, daughter seeks justice

Published: 15:00, 27 August 2024
Going bananas: Songkhla&#8217;s top fritter vendor in a slippery situation

Going bananas: Songkhla’s top fritter vendor in a slippery situation

Published: 14:50, 27 August 2024
Gold shop worker steals 24 million baht after 10 years salary freeze

Gold shop worker steals 24 million baht after 10 years salary freeze

Published: 14:45, 27 August 2024