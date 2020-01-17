Thai teacher caning a student in Ayutthaya reports to police – UPDATE | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Thai teacher caning a student in Ayutthaya reports to police – UPDATE
A teacher, now identified as teaching in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok at the Chiang Rak Noi School, met with the girl’s mother and police last night. Teacher Som Ruseeprasit was caught on video flogging a young female student whilst screaming appalling Thai swear words at the student. The girl was struck at least three times in the video although he admitted to striking her more than three times. He also confirmed to police that he had hit other students in the class. He was working as a PE teacher at the school.
The video was posted on the Education For Liberation of Siam Facebook page. The video has been removed from the page but showed the teacher beating the young student with a great deal of force with a cane, or long piece of slim wood.
The mother met with police and the teacher last night to register a formal complaint of violence and assault on her daughter by the teacher. Although the teacher apologised at the meeting the mother says she will continue with her assault complaint and expects the police to lay charges.
The words the teacher used whilst beating the student with a wooden cane were some of the worst words you could use in the Thai language, and translate as “asshole” and “bastard”, and worse. The teacher told police that he beat the student because she hadn’t cleaned the room properly.
In Thai law, it is illegal for a teacher to strike a student.
SOURCE: Matichon Online
Central Thailand
Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri
The armed gunman who shot and killed three people, injuring another four during an apparent gold shop robbery in Lop Buri last week, could have fled to Chon Buri. Police are raising the possibility after the Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong met with the heads of Provincial Police Regions 1 (Bangkok) and 2 (Chon Buri) in Bangkok yesterday.
Some media and social media posts have speculated that the gunman could be a trained military officer due to his wardrobe, efficiency, demeanour and aim during the incident. He acted alone during the robbery.
The Lop Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Natthaphon Supharason, directly in control of the investigation into the identity and location of the gunman, says his team is “working around the clock”. He admitted that, at this stage, they were unable to ascertain whether the perpetrator was still in Lop Buri province or had fled the area.
“We’ve made some progress, but it will take time to obtain further clues.”
He is also asking the public who may have been driving around the Lop Buri area on the day of the incident to check their dashcam cameras which could have caught sight of the suspect. The man fled on a white and red Yamaha Fino motorcycle, hardly a high speed getaway vehicle.
Police have confirmed that the gunman fired a total of 13 shots, killed three people and injured four others. A two year old, walking with his mother past the shop at the time of the incident, was shot in the head and died later in hospital. The gold the killer was able to escape with has a value of between 500,000 – 600,000 baht.
Air Pollution
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Stick your burning ban up your 2.5 micron particulate!
Local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little to nothing is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout the year.
And the farmers are just taking advantage of the lack of enforcement.
Bottomline, it saves farmers money and the labourers say they prefer collecting burnt sugarcane rather than fresh canes. They say the fresh cane is full of leaves and snakes. By burning the huge average of plantations across the region they avoid the long wait time for harvesting machines. The harvesting machines are in short supply. Last year there were promises of the government buying shared harvesters for the sugar cane farmers but nothing appears to have transpired and the farmers are just reverting to they old habits of clearing paddocks with burning.
Farmers say simply seating fire to the fields and burning the cane before harvest saves time and money.
Despite doing the burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.
Today Chiang Mai has ended up as the 6th most polluted city in the world. An Airvisual map shows multiple fires underway around central Thailand today and the Nakhon Sawan air quality station with a reading of 152 as of lunchtime today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Killer in Lop Buri gold shop attack may be ex-military
Police now believe the attack at a Lop Buri gold shop in central Thailand last Thursday that killed three, including a two year old boy, may have been carried out by a former military officer. Four others were wounded in what appeared to be a botched robbery. A high ranking police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to Lop Buri Sunday evening for an urgent meeting with investigators.
A second source said police are looking for a 35-40 year old man, 165-168 centimetres tall, who is well trained in using firearms. The suspect escaped with gold worth about 635,000 baht.
In an interview, deputy national police chief Suchart Teerasawat said police are reviewing private firearm registrations in Lop Buri. There are about 300 registered firearms in the province.
Suchart says more police are being deployed to speed up the investigation, and that there has been progress but certain details cannot be made public.
The deputy police chief said that the probe is also looking at the possibility that the suspect had a background in sport shooting.
Lop Buri provincial police commander Nattapol Sukrasorn said yesterday the focus of the investigation remains on the robbery, but police have not ruled out other motives.
An unnamed source in the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) says its officers are working with local police, examining surveillance footage to determine the killer’s escape route.
The CSD has asked local specialists for information about the suspect’s gun and silencer, according to the source. The silencer appeared to be “Thai made” and this type of equipment is owned by “a very limited number of gun enthusiasts.”
The Aurora gold shop reopened today for the first time since the robbery as security was being stepped up in Robinson shopping mall where the attack took place. The suspect had made off with 28.5 baht weight of gold, worth about 635,000 baht.
Financial assistance has also poured in for the families of the shooting victims.
