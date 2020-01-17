“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour. | The Thaiger

Bangkok
“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour.
Strong language ahead…
Claws were out at a committee meeting of the House Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Committee. A heated argument started between the committee chairman, Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet and two of the committee members, Pareena Kraikupt and Sira Jenjakha. The nasty and noisy spat erupted when Ms. Pareena, a Palang Pracharat MP, asked Seripisut why her petition, demanding an investigation of the committee chairman on seven issues, was not included in the meeting’s agenda, after it had been forwarded to the committee by the Office of the Secretary-General of the House, according to Thai PBS World.
The two firstly argued over whether a document had been signed or not. Then the two engaged in a vicious verbal exchange for about 15 minutes before Seripisut, a former national police chief, lost his cool…
“Don’t be fucking nosey, talking to me like that!”
That didn’t go down well and received the retort…
“Don’t use that low-class language with me.”
“Because you are low-class!”
Pareena reportedly demanded Seripisut withdraw the words “fucking nosey”, which he refused to do.
Then Palang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjakha walked in and jumped into the fray, demanding Seripisut withdraw the swearing and nasty sleights. He questioned how a man could use such rude language speaking to a woman.
The former police chief then abruptly adjourned the meeting and instructed parliament officials to keep an audio record of the incident so he could file defamation charges against the two Palang Pracharat MPs.
Sadly we don’t have access to any audio, let alone a video.
Drunken Bangkok tour bus driver fired after ‘borrowing’ a bus
A tour bus driver has now been fired by the tour company that employed him as a driver after he went on a drunk-driving rampage in Bangkapi district of Bangkok around 3am Thursday morning. The incident was reported by khaosod.co.th.
The drunk driver was taken to a police station after being nearly lynched by a mob. He was charged with drink-driving and causing injuries to pedestrians and traffic.
The driver drove the bus out of the company’s car park without permission. Khao Sod didn’t report on the reasons for ‘borrowing’ the bus and taking it for a ‘spin’.
And angry mob stopped the driver. Police waited for the mob to cool down a bit before intervening and arresting the driver. The license plate of the bus was clearly captured by a bystander that figured it was a good idea to video of the violent mob.
ปะทะเดือด รถทัวร์เมา ขับรถเบียดและชนไปทั่ว #ตลาดบางกะปิ
Posted by อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ return v.15 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Large Bangkok drug haul – meth pills, crystal meth and Ketamine
Metropolitan Police have reported the seizure of 1,600,000 methamphetamine pills (yaba), 34 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), and 40 kilograms of Ketamine. Officials also seized a pick-up involved in the drug gang’s business as well as weapons. The Patrol and Special Operation Division 191 Police seized the drugs from Nipol ‘Hin’ Janprapat and Anuwat ‘James’ Bunjeen while they were in Bang Khae District, western Bangkok.
Police Lieutenant General Pokpong Pongpetra related that the investigation revealed suspects had been renting a home to use as a drug warehouse. The drugs had been sourced from the border areas of northern Thailand, transported south, and then stored in the rented house. They’d then wait for delivery instructions around the Bangkok area.
The 2 suspects already have links with previous drug smuggling operations and, with links to arrests in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi Province and Thonburi District.
Officials also arrested 49 year old Toh-r Denbonfahthai on January 15, who police allege has connections to the ‘Karen people’, a Burmese ethnicity living to the north of the Thai border. He was nabbed with 66 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak. He was travelling in a Toyota Sport Rider. His arrest led officials to an abandoned vehicle which was loaded up with 31 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Discussing the modus operandi, police say the suspects would deliver the drugs through multiple drug smuggling gangs using public transportation from Mae Sot and Tak provinces (northern Thailand) to Mo Chit in Bangkok. They allege the drugs are then intercepted by another group who would put the drugs into the abandoned car parked on Nawamin Road.
The drugs are then delivered to the person who has ordered the drugs. In this case, the buyer was known as ‘Ma-ah from Myanmar’, living in Thailand. The investigation continues.
Street food returns to the streets of Bangkok in four districts
Street vendors are not to be more rigorously controlled in relation to their location and conduct. Bangkok authorities are now set to apply its new registrations to hundreds of street side food vendors in four districts of the capital.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has agreed to the setup of 191 stalls. The registration process will be complete by February and before sales start in March.
Bangkok’s Governor Assawin Khwanmuang announced that five areas in four districts of Bangkok have been designated as vendor zones…
• Soi Bang Khunthian 69 in Bang Khunthian district (45 stalls)
• Saleeratthawipak Road in Phaya Thai District (36 stalls)
• the area opposite Pata department store in Bang Phlat district (66 stalls)
• an area close to Central Plaza Pinklao (20 stalls)
• and an area near Tesco Lotus Pinklao in Bangkok Noi district (24 stalls)
The BMA says they are completing the drafting of regulations and criteria by next Monday and will announce the official registration date within 15 days. To be eligible for registration vendors will need to apply as a low-income earner and qualify for a state welfare card. The BMA will prepare the sites for sales to begin on March 5, according to The Nation.
Registered vendors will be prohibited from selling or renting their stalls, they must leave a 2 metre-wide passage for pedestrians and disabled people beside the stalls, the stall area will be 1 metre deep, 2 metres wide and .5 metre away from the road, and vendors will be prohibited from placing items beyond the allowed space.
