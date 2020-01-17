“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour. | The Thaiger

Strong language ahead…

Claws were out at a committee meeting of the House Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Committee. A heated argument started between the committee chairman, Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet and two of the committee members, Pareena Kraikupt and Sira Jenjakha. The nasty and noisy spat erupted when Ms. Pareena, a Palang Pracharat MP, asked Seripisut why her petition, demanding an investigation of the committee chairman on seven issues, was not included in the meeting’s agenda, after it had been forwarded to the committee by the Office of the Secretary-General of the House, according to Thai PBS World.

The two firstly argued over whether a document had been signed or not. Then the two engaged in a vicious verbal exchange for about 15 minutes before Seripisut, a former national police chief, lost his cool…

“Don’t be fucking nosey, talking to me like that!”

That didn’t go down well and received the retort…

“Don’t use that low-class language with me.”

“Because you are low-class!”

Pareena reportedly demanded Seripisut withdraw the words “fucking nosey”, which he refused to do.

Then Palang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjakha walked in and jumped into the fray, demanding Seripisut withdraw the swearing and nasty sleights. He questioned how a man could use such rude language speaking to a woman.

The former police chief then abruptly adjourned the meeting and instructed parliament officials to keep an audio record of the incident so he could file defamation charges against the two Palang Pracharat MPs.

Sadly we don’t have access to any audio, let alone a video.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World