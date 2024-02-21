Thai student arrested for online gun trade, police seize firearms

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a significant crackdown on the illegal arms trade, Thai police arrested a 28 year old law student for selling firearms online. The operation led to the seizure of several homemade shotguns and pistols, ready to be dispatched to customers.

Today, February 21, under the directive of Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, Chief of the National Police, a coordinated effort involving his deputies, including Police Major General Nopasilp Poolsawas and Police Major General Theeradej Thamsuthee, as well as Police Colonel Jakkarawut Klainil, Head of the Special Analysis and Equipment Division, successfully apprehended Thongchai (surname withheld) known as Bank Phet Baan Auea in Nakhon Sawan Province.

The operation was executed by the 2nd and 5th operational units of the Special Analysis and Equipment Division.

Thongchai was caught red-handed while delivering homemade weapons to a customer in Ban Rai Subdistrict, Lat Yao District. His confession revealed a criminal record. Previously, he was arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition without permission and selling firearms and ammunition without a license. After serving a reduced jail sentence and paying a fine, he had temporarily ceased his illegal activities, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation into a network of online gun dealers led to Thongchai, who was identified as a key player in the distribution of homemade firearms throughout the country, contributing to criminal activity without regard for the law. His confession shed light on his journey from a motorcycle repairman to a chef and finally to a primary occupation as an arms dealer due to the attractive profit margins.

Initially, Thongchai was drawn into the trade by a friend in early 2021, buying guns for 4,000 baht and selling them for 6,000 baht. His arrest in October 2121 for illegal possession of firearms led to a six-month prison sentence and a 5,000 baht fine, suspended for two years, which temporarily halted his activities. However, by November 2123, he resumed the trade until his eventual capture.

The revenue from the weapon sales was used for daily expenses and hobbies, such as cockfighting. Following the arrest, police transferred Thongchai and the seized evidence to the Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station for further legal processing.