Thailand
Thai shooting champion accused of murder
A Thai shooting champion was arrested yesterday in connection with a murder case six years ago in the southern province of Surat Thani. The marksman denied all allegations, claiming that he is a professional and wouldn’t have missed the target like those already charged.
A kratom seller hired three gunmen to murder another kratom seller, 54 year old Thawatchai Wichianchai, in 2016 due to a row over business.
The gunmen tried to kill Thawatchai at his home in the Chai Buri district of Surat Thani in the south of Thailand. The gunshots missed their intended target and hit and instantly killed Thawatchai’s 51 year old wife, Maliwan Thongtae, and 14 year old daughter, Juthathip Wichianchai. Only Thawatchai survived the hit.
Two gunmen and the person who hired them were arrested not long after the incident occurred. Thirty-year-old Hatthapong Baosud was identified by Thawatchai as the missing third gunman.
According to police, Hatthapong had been on the run for six years before they tracked him to a restaurant in the Thawee Watthana district of Bangkok yesterday, December 27.
Hatthapong denied the accusation but admitted one of the gunmen was his friend, Em.
Hatthapong told police that he went to Em’s house before the shooting and heard him discuss it with another gunman named Sert on the phone. He said that Em offered Sert 20,000 baht to take part in the hit. He said he was also invited to join but refused.
Hatthapong added that he was a lot better and more professional than the gunmen in the murder case. He said he was a gun-shooting athlete and a sharpshooter. He was skilled and had won several national competitions. If he truly participated in the murder, he would not have missed the target as that gunman did.
The arresting officers did not believe his claim.
Hatthapong was taken to the Chai Buri Police Station in Surat Thani for further questioning and initially faced four charges: murdering another person by premeditation, attempting to murder another person by premeditation, possessing guns and ammunition without permission, and carrying guns and ammunition to public places without permission.
If Hatthapong is found guilty of the charges, he faces the death penalty.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai shooting champion accused of murder
Top 5 foreign nationalities buying condos in Thailand in 2022
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Indian, Pakistani men latest busts in overstay crackdown
Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Chiang Mai wants more Chinese-speaking tour guides in readiness for the Spring Festival
Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Thailand’s national park chief released on bail for 400,000 baht
Royal Thai Police ordered to find Red Bull Heir and deliver justice
CNN selects Bangkok and ICONSIAM’s firework shows as one of world’s 10 ‘Great Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve’
Thai PM wants Red Bull heir found ASAP | GMT
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Anti-government protest leader under fire over expensive handbag
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Sailor floating in Gulf of Thailand for 60 hours rescued by navy
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Thai AirAsia predicts 90% post-pandemic recovery
Woman and Thai-Turkish daughter dumped on roadside in Pattaya
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations2 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand2 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Guides1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Crime2 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Crime2 days ago
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday