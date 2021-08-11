Connect with us

Drugs

Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Kratom charges will be cleared for over 8,000 offenders.

With kratom being removed from the list of illegal narcotics in Thailand officially on August 24, the Office of Narcotics Control Board says charges will be dropped or cleared for over 8,000 people. The ONCB announced that about 1,000 people who had been convicted of use, sale or possession of the plant traditionally used in herbal medicine will have their convictions overturned and purged from their record. Additionally, 6,927 other cases involving kratom between October 1 of last year and August 6 this year where 7,404 people were either indicted, charged or arrested for possession, sale, or use of the drug will be cleared of all charges.

Kratom is a naturally occurring opioid plant related to coffee plants and gives a stimulant effect for several hours after consumption. It’s commonly found in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries and has been used for at least the last 200 years or so in traditional herbal medicine. It has been used to treat chronic pain and more recently for opioid withdrawal treatment, though it has also been popular as a recreational drug. The medicinal effectiveness has not been proven, and there are side effects including erectile dysfunction, seizures, psychosis, and liver toxicity.

The Narcotics Act of 1976 declared kratom illegal, but an amendment was made this year and published in the Royal Gazette on May 26 removing the plant from the illegal drug list. The change will take place officially on August 24 and the 8,000-plus people prosecuted for kratom-related crimes will see their charges cleared.

The new amendment that legalises kratom does have caveats though. Kratom will no longer be an illegal narcotic and people will be allowed to grow, harvest and possess kratom plants, and making herbal medicines in it is also permitted. But using the kratom plant to manufacture any sort of narcotic drug is still against the law. Previous statements also imply that the Thai government intends to make rules and regulations regarding kratom, similar to the legalisation of marijuana in parts of the United States.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs52 mins ago

Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui
Thailand4 hours ago

Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Sponsored12 hours ago

How to enter Thailand during Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Protests5 hours ago

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Thailand5 hours ago

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket6 hours ago

Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
World7 hours ago

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
Thailand8 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
Best of8 hours ago

List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Best of8 hours ago

List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
Thailand8 hours ago

Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
Best of9 hours ago

List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Thailand9 hours ago

Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
Thailand10 hours ago

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending