Thai rice enthusiasts in US could win a trip to Thailand

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The Thai Trade Centre in New York launched a tantalising campaign, Love Thai Food, Eat Thai Rice, inviting food lovers across the United States to share their passion for Thai food on social media. The prize of a trip to Thailand worth up to US$5,000 (around 180,000 baht) is up for grabs.

Ketsuree Vijaranakorn, Director of the Thai Trade Centre, is thrilled to unveil this campaign.

“This initiative aims to reach new audiences and to educate them about the qualities and unique characteristics of various types of Thai rice. Thai cuisine, including Thai rice, holds significant potential in the US market. We hope that this campaign will increase consumer awareness of the diverse and rich flavours of Thai food and Thai rice.”

To participate, follow @EatThaiRice on Instagram or Facebook and post a photo or video of a Thai rice dish you’ve cooked or enjoyed at a restaurant. Use the hashtag #EatThaiRice in your caption and tag a friend who loves Thai food too. Entries must be submitted by July 28.

The lucky winner will receive a spectacular prize package, including:

Round-trip airfare to Thailand worth US$2,000

A two-night stay with a sumptuous dinner for two

An exclusive round trip to Hua Hin, complete with a two-night stay and a delectable Thai dinner for two

The winners will be announced on August 1 via @EatThaiRice on Instagram and Facebook, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, the Thai government has launched the Half-Half Fertiliser project, aiming to improve rice prices for farmers while continuing the 1,000 baht per rai support scheme. The initiative is intended to help farmers in times of crisis and enhance rice quality.

Thammanat Prompao, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, addressed criticisms of the Half-Half Fertiliser project at the Government House on Tuesday, July 9. The initiative, which has faced opposition from some farmers, was approved by the Rice Policy Committee.