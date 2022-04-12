Thailand
Thai rapper ‘Elevenfinger’ suspected of bombing PM Prayut’s residence
A political rapper known as “Elevenfinger” has become the main suspect in the bombing that happened at Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence on Sunday. The rapper was pictured with the group of motorcyclists who approached the gates of the PM’s residence and threw a bomb, which exploded on the lawn opposite the house. The rapper was arrested today for illegally possessing explosives after police found explosives inside his bedroom, but he insists it wasn’t him who threw the bomb. The rapper has since been released on bail while the investigation into the case is ongoing.
On the same day of the bombing, “Red Shirt” protestors burned a coffin covered in pictures of PM Prayut’s face at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. The protest was to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Red Shirt protests that claimed the lives of 90 people in 2010.
Elevenfinger was pictured riding a motorcycle with his friends riding towards the gates of the 1st Infantry Regiment in Bangkok where PM Prayut resides on Sunday. However, the 20 year old rapper, also known as “Book”, or formally as Thanayut Na Ayudhya, insists he wasn’t the one who threw the bomb. He said he was just tagging along on his way to the protests at the Democracy Monument on Sunday where he planned to play music.
Police searched the rapper’s residence, where they found more than 100 explosives inside his bedroom, including fireworks, grenades and black smoke bombs. Elevenfinger was arrested for illegally possessing explosives today and was taken to Bangkok South Criminal Court. Initially, the court planned to detain him from April 12 – 23 to investigate six more suspects in the case. However, Elevenfinger’s relatives requested to get him out on bail. The request was approved and he was released this afternoon. If he breaks the conditions of bail, he will be fined 100,000 baht.
The rapper, born and raised in the Khlong Toei District of Bangkok, has released various political songs criticising the current Thai government, including one song entitled “Padetgan”, or “Dictatorship”. In 2020, he was arrested for joining anti-government protests on July 18.
The investigation into the bombing of PM Prayut’s residence is ongoing.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand News Today | Suvarnabhumi Airport plays down Test & Go arrival “mess”
Thai rapper ‘Elevenfinger’ suspected of bombing PM Prayut’s residence
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Deputy PM’s illegal Songkran banners removed by highway officers on ‘Road to Isaan’
26 killed in 200 plus vehicle accidents on Day 1 of Songkran’s ‘7 Deadly Days’
Drink driving claims 70% of traffic violations at start of Songkran’s ‘7 Dangerous Days’
5 Thailand expressways waive tolls for motorists during Songkran holiday
Floods cause mass buffalo starvation at Thale Noi park in southern Thailand
FDA approves protein-based Covovax vaccine for emergency use in Thailand
Nok Air requests operational fee waivers to help restart Betong flights
100 snakes emerge from flooded sewer in Chon Buri
Thailand predicts a million passengers to catch flights during Songkran festival
Tuesday Covid Update: 19,982 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s DDC to reduce quarantine for high-risk cases from 7 days after Songkran
5 hotels you have to stay in Khao Yai to escape into nature
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
- Cannabis10 hours ago
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
- Dentists12 hours ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
- Press Room1 day ago
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
Recent comments: