Thailand
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
With just 50 baht to her name, a pregnant woman attempted to walk from Ubon Ratchathani in northeast Thailand to Bangkok yesterday in search of a new start. She decided to undertake the arduous journey after she was betrayed by her Thai boyfriend of five years.
Yesterday, officers from Warin Chamrap Police Station stopped to help a woman of Tai Yai ethnicity who was crying on the side of Highway 2178 in Ubon Ratchathani.
The 33 year old woman, from Mae Chan district in Chiang Rai province, told police that she was four months pregnant. She said she was trying to get to Bangkok, over 600 kilometres away. She had walked 30 kilometres already when police found her.
The woman explained that she moved to Ubon Ratchathani to live with her boyfriend five years ago. She said she had a good job tapping rubber at a local plantation which earned her 450 baht per day.
However, she had to spend all her earnings on her boyfriend and his family because she was the only one working, she said.
Two weeks ago, her boyfriend had an affair with a ladyboy who he brought back to their house, she told police. Her boyfriend brought his new lover to sleep in the same bedroom with her, she said.
After arguing with him for weeks, she couldn’t stand it anymore. She decided she would head to Bangkok and get her life back on track before her baby’s arrival in five months.
Set on getting to Bangkok, but with only 50 baht in her pocket, the pregnant woman decided to set off on foot. According to Google Maps, the journey would take 117 hours to walk.
After walking for 30 kilometres, some concerned locals from Ban Khon Sai village spotted her looking exhausted and rang officers at Waring Chamrap Police Station.
Ban Khon Sa village chief was informed and brought the pregnant woman food and water to drink while awaiting the police’s arrival.
She explained her story and told police that she wanted to get to her friend’s house in Bangkok. Police got in contact with her friend who confirmed she could take care of her when she reached the big city.
Police gave her some money and took her to the train station. At 7pm last night, she boarded a train for Bangkok and didn’t look back.
On December 11, a man set off on foot from Satun province with his two daughters in search of work. The family walked all the way to Rayong, where they arrived 11 days later. Thankfully, their story had a happy ending.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia
Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk
110,000 traffic tickets issued to speeding drivers ahead of road safety campaign
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking quick a leak
Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside | Thailand News Today
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Pandemic winners and losers – them and us
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
China opening up a boost for Thailand tourism
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Which Thai province drinks THE MOST ALCOHOL | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 hours ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
Best of3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations3 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Leisure9 hours ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Guides2 days ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Thailand3 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
China5 hours ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Recent comments: