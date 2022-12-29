Thailand
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
An American man died yesterday after he reportedly jumped off the 3rd floor of the Phuket Airport passenger terminal.
The 35 year old American, who was later identified as Jason, jumped from the 3rd floor smoking area of Phuket Airport at about 3pm yesterday. The airport rescue team and medical workers rushed to the scene to provide first aid and immediately sent the man to Talang Hospital.
The rescuers provided CPR on the way from the airport to the hospital but the man did not respond and died shortly after arriving at the hospital at about 4pm.
Khao Phuket reported that Jason had been staying at a hotel near Nai Yang Beach in the Talang district of Phuket since December 17. He visited a clinic at Phuket Airport and consulted a doctor about his depression on Tuesday, December 20.
Jason submitted his treatment history to the doctor, showing him a medical certificate and the medicines he was taking. He explained that he was stressed about his trip back to the US. He did not have money to pay for the flight and did not have enough money to continue his stay in Thailand either.
The doctor recommended he took some medicine and received further treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The doctor then contacted the tourist police to find a way to support his journey back home.
On the same day, Jason asked the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) at Phuket Airport to help with his trip to the US. Jason explained to the officers that he contacted his family but they ignored his request.
The TAC urged Jason to borrow money from the US Embassy in Thailand but Jason refused and added that he would wait for his sister to transfer some money. Then, he must have changed his mind and decided to commit suicide
The investigating officer told the press his team would investigate the reason for his suicide in more detail and contact the US Embassy in Thailand and Jason’s family about transporting his body back to the US.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Russians take Thailand by storm
Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
At least 10 dead & 30 injured in fierce casino fire in Cambodia
Pattaya Police fine Norwegian tourist 5,000 baht for public lewdness
German man’s yacht vanishes from Phuket, Thailand
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Which Thai province drinks THE MOST ALCOHOL | GMT
Thailand should impose restrictions on Chinese tourists, says Pheu Thai MP
Chinese tourists may bring growing pains to the Thai travel industry
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations3 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Leisure6 hours ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Guides2 days ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Crime3 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Crime3 days ago
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
Recent comments: