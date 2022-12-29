American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport

An American man died yesterday after he reportedly jumped off the 3rd floor of the Phuket Airport passenger terminal.

The 35 year old American, who was later identified as Jason, jumped from the 3rd floor smoking area of Phuket Airport at about 3pm yesterday. The airport rescue team and medical workers rushed to the scene to provide first aid and immediately sent the man to Talang Hospital.

The rescuers provided CPR on the way from the airport to the hospital but the man did not respond and died shortly after arriving at the hospital at about 4pm.

Khao Phuket reported that Jason had been staying at a hotel near Nai Yang Beach in the Talang district of Phuket since December 17. He visited a clinic at Phuket Airport and consulted a doctor about his depression on Tuesday, December 20.

Jason submitted his treatment history to the doctor, showing him a medical certificate and the medicines he was taking. He explained that he was stressed about his trip back to the US. He did not have money to pay for the flight and did not have enough money to continue his stay in Thailand either.

The doctor recommended he took some medicine and received further treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The doctor then contacted the tourist police to find a way to support his journey back home.

On the same day, Jason asked the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) at Phuket Airport to help with his trip to the US. Jason explained to the officers that he contacted his family but they ignored his request.

The TAC urged Jason to borrow money from the US Embassy in Thailand but Jason refused and added that he would wait for his sister to transfer some money. Then, he must have changed his mind and decided to commit suicide

The investigating officer told the press his team would investigate the reason for his suicide in more detail and contact the US Embassy in Thailand and Jason’s family about transporting his body back to the US.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.