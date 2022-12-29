Connect with us

Thailand

American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport

Published

 on 

Photo via Phuketandamannews﻿

An American man died yesterday after he reportedly jumped off the 3rd floor of the Phuket Airport passenger terminal.

The 35 year old American, who was later identified as Jason, jumped from the 3rd floor smoking area of Phuket Airport at about 3pm yesterday. The airport rescue team and medical workers rushed to the scene to provide first aid and immediately sent the man to Talang Hospital.

The rescuers provided CPR on the way from the airport to the hospital but the man did not respond and died shortly after arriving at the hospital at about 4pm.

Khao Phuket reported that Jason had been staying at a hotel near Nai Yang Beach in the Talang district of Phuket since December 17. He visited a clinic at Phuket Airport and consulted a doctor about his depression on Tuesday, December 20.

Jason submitted his treatment history to the doctor, showing him a medical certificate and the medicines he was taking. He explained that he was stressed about his trip back to the US. He did not have money to pay for the flight and did not have enough money to continue his stay in Thailand either.

The doctor recommended he took some medicine and received further treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The doctor then contacted the tourist police to find a way to support his journey back home.

On the same day, Jason asked the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) at Phuket Airport to help with his trip to the US. Jason explained to the officers that he contacted his family but they ignored his request.

The TAC urged Jason to borrow money from the US Embassy in Thailand but Jason refused and added that he would wait for his sister to transfer some money. Then, he must have changed his mind and decided to commit suicide

The investigating officer told the press his team would investigate the reason for his suicide in more detail and contact the US Embassy in Thailand and Jason’s family about transporting his body back to the US.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-12-29 12:22
Yikes. Depression is high around this time of the year and the holidays. Now RIP to the guy, but this also lopokls bad on us foreingers again as he did not have enough money to support himself.
Ramanathan.P
2022-12-29 13:10
People are coming to the land of smiles thinking that it smells rose everywhere. Yes it smells rose and thousand smiles as long as you have money in your pocket. Once that is finished you are worthless as a garbage.…
Vigo
2022-12-29 14:14
1 hour ago, Ramanathan.P said: People are coming to the land of smiles thinking that it smells rose everywhere. Yes it smells rose and thousand smiles as long as you have money in your pocket. Once that is finished you…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism16 mins ago

Russians take Thailand by storm
Thailand53 mins ago

Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Insurgency2 hours ago

Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Expats2 hours ago

Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand4 hours ago

At least 10 dead & 30 injured in fierce casino fire in Cambodia
Crime4 hours ago

Pattaya Police fine Norwegian tourist 5,000 baht for public lewdness
Phuket5 hours ago

German man’s yacht vanishes from Phuket, Thailand
Expats5 hours ago

VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Video6 hours ago

Which Thai province drinks THE MOST ALCOHOL | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Thailand should impose restrictions on Chinese tourists, says Pheu Thai MP
Tourism21 hours ago

Chinese tourists may bring growing pains to the Thai travel industry
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending