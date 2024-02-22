Thai police officers face bankruptcy with debt over 300 billion baht

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Police General Torsak Sukvimol has indicated that a multitude of law enforcement officers across Thailand are facing impending bankruptcy due to an accumulated debt totalling around 300 billion baht. This revelation came about during his interaction with the House committee tasked with reviewing the 2024 annual budget expenditure bill.

Pol. Gen. Torsak was summoned to respond to inquiries concerning the Royal Thai Police’s (RTP) 117 billion baht budget allotment. He openly addressed the committee, revealing the dire financial straits many officers are in, with some even struggling to own a home due to their enormous debt, reported Bangkok Post.

“Regarding welfare housing, I am asking for a budget to build central flats for officers. If their living conditions improve, they will feel more motivated to serve and protect the people.”

Pol. Gen. Torsak further stressed the importance of enhancing the quality of life for police officers to inspire them to be more dedicated to maintaining peace and order.

“Every project undertaken by the RTP is accountable and transparent. If there is something suspicious, I will not sign it.”

Pol. Gen. Torsak also highlighted staffing issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years. He cited an instance of a police station near Bangkok, built to accommodate up to 200 officers, being understaffed by half. This shortage subsequently burdens the remaining officers, who are tasked with serving approximately 400,000 locals, including the unregistered populace.

In response to the shortage of police investigators, Pol. Gen. Torsak mentioned that several units were actively seeking solutions. He partly attributed this problem to other state agencies borrowing police investigators for their operations, resulting in a pressing need for replacements to avoid exacerbating the shortage.

Until a resolution is found, police stations have been forced to reassess staff deployment, reassigning some personnel and sending others to stations critically short of staff.