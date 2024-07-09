Thai Olympic dreams: PM’s promise of glory and support

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

During his address at the Government House, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his support for Thailand’s 2024 Olympic contingent, urging them to give their utmost in Paris. He also vowed to boost funding for national athletes and extend support beyond their sporting careers.

The Thai athletes, led by Thai Olympic Secretary-General Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, gathered yesterday, July 8, for the inspiring send-off. The Thai premier expressed his gratitude to all the sports associations whose athletes had qualified for Paris 2024, congratulating them on their remarkable efforts.

“In the name of the Thai government, I would like to welcome the Olympic Committee of Thailand, all sports executives, officials, athletes, and everyone involved. Congratulations to the 17 sports associations and their athletes who have qualified for the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“For all the athletes who will represent Thailand at the Olympics, it is a result of the hard work by all the sports associations and the athletes themselves, who put their hearts and souls into years of training. This, to me, is already a triumphant step for everyone.”

The 62 year old Srettha highlighted the government’s commitment.

“Developing our athletes to achieve international standards is the government’s priority. We are ready to provide more funding for athletes and will take care of them when they end their sporting careers with jobs and welfare benefits.”

The Bangkok-born PM encouraged the Thai team to make history.

“I hope all of you will perform your best at the Olympics in every match. Be a good sport, and respect the rules and your opponents. These competitions are about creating good relations and friendships and bringing a good image for our country.”

The prime minister also had a chat with 12 year old skateboarder Vareeraya Sukasem, Thailand’s youngest-ever Olympic athlete, during the event.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11. Thailand is sending 51 athletes across 17 sports—the largest squad among Southeast Asian nations. The badminton team, with nine players, is the largest contingent, followed by boxing with eight fighters.

Other sports represented include athletics, cycling, equestrian, golf, judo, modern pentathlon, rowing, sailing, kiteboarding, shooting, skateboarding, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and weightlifting, reported Bangkok Post.