Connect with us

Thailand

Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status

Published

 on 

Hor Nang Usa is located in Phu Phra Bat Historical Park, Udon Thani, photo by Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thai officials are continuing to seek recognition for the kingdom’s rich heritage. The country’s World Heritage Convention Committee is collecting information for an application for the Phu Phra Bat Historical Park to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The park is located in Thailand’s northeast province of Udon Thani. The site demonstrates Thailand’s prehistoric beliefs, according to Lieutenant General Phatchasak. It has unusual rock formations and ancient drawings, which display Therevada Buddhist beliefs.

The director-general of the Fine Arts Department said the committee would forward the proposal to relevant parties before submitting it to Unesco in January. UNESCO will then consider the proposal over several months, Bangkok Post reported.

The nomination dossier will also propose Si Ma cultural site and Wat Phraputthabat Bua Ban to UNESCO, Phatchasak said.

Thailand currently has six UNESCO Heritage Sites. These sites are the historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns, the Historic City of Ayutthaya, Thungyai-Huai Wildlife Sanctuaries, Bang Chiang Archaeological Site, Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, and Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex.

Beyond sites, Thailand’s rich heritage has been recognised in many other areas as well. Earlier this month, raising water buffalo at the Thale Noi Waterfowl Park in the southern province of Pattalung was declared a Global Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In December 2021, Southern Thailand’s traditional, and ultra-elaborate, folk dance “Nora” was recognised by UNESCO as a piece of Thailand’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage.” 

The Nora performance, which can last up to three days and three nights, joined the elite ranks of Thailand’s other two recognised on the heritage list, the Thai massage and masked Khon dance.

The dance is believed to date back as far as 1305 with roots in India. Accompanied by a fast-paced rhythmic orchestra of drums, gongs, and cymbals, the Nora dancers, with their ultra-long fingernails known as the lep- perhaps the most recognisable feature of the outfit, wear vibrantly patterned shirts, a pik neng or pair of wings, along with various bangles and bracelets.

The Phu Phra Bat Historical Park is another thing that displays the depth of Thailand’s cultural history.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand8 mins ago

Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status
Thailand13 mins ago

British man injured in hit-and-run incident in Pattaya
Transport26 mins ago

Airports of Thailand streamlining procedures, adding staff
Sponsored58 mins ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Health48 mins ago

The WHO rename monkeypox to avoid racist stereotypes
Thailand52 mins ago

Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet | GMT
Crime1 hour ago

Man claims he thought illegal whale bones were wood
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up
Environment16 hours ago

Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Big Feast For Monkeys At Lopburi Festival
South17 hours ago

Buddhists and Muslims rally for peace together in South Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Cowardly rapist arrested for a fifth time in Isaan
Songkhla18 hours ago

Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Transport18 hours ago

Cat out of the bag – Stowaway found in JFK passenger’s luggage
Thailand19 hours ago

Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet
World Cup19 hours ago

Football fans riot in Brussels after Belgium defeat
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending