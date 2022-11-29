Thailand
Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status
Thai officials are continuing to seek recognition for the kingdom’s rich heritage. The country’s World Heritage Convention Committee is collecting information for an application for the Phu Phra Bat Historical Park to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The park is located in Thailand’s northeast province of Udon Thani. The site demonstrates Thailand’s prehistoric beliefs, according to Lieutenant General Phatchasak. It has unusual rock formations and ancient drawings, which display Therevada Buddhist beliefs.
The director-general of the Fine Arts Department said the committee would forward the proposal to relevant parties before submitting it to Unesco in January. UNESCO will then consider the proposal over several months, Bangkok Post reported.
The nomination dossier will also propose Si Ma cultural site and Wat Phraputthabat Bua Ban to UNESCO, Phatchasak said.
Thailand currently has six UNESCO Heritage Sites. These sites are the historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns, the Historic City of Ayutthaya, Thungyai-Huai Wildlife Sanctuaries, Bang Chiang Archaeological Site, Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, and Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex.
Beyond sites, Thailand’s rich heritage has been recognised in many other areas as well. Earlier this month, raising water buffalo at the Thale Noi Waterfowl Park in the southern province of Pattalung was declared a Global Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
In December 2021, Southern Thailand’s traditional, and ultra-elaborate, folk dance “Nora” was recognised by UNESCO as a piece of Thailand’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage.”
The Nora performance, which can last up to three days and three nights, joined the elite ranks of Thailand’s other two recognised on the heritage list, the Thai massage and masked Khon dance.
The dance is believed to date back as far as 1305 with roots in India. Accompanied by a fast-paced rhythmic orchestra of drums, gongs, and cymbals, the Nora dancers, with their ultra-long fingernails known as the lep- perhaps the most recognisable feature of the outfit, wear vibrantly patterned shirts, a pik neng or pair of wings, along with various bangles and bracelets.
The Phu Phra Bat Historical Park is another thing that displays the depth of Thailand’s cultural history.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status
British man injured in hit-and-run incident in Pattaya
Airports of Thailand streamlining procedures, adding staff
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
The WHO rename monkeypox to avoid racist stereotypes
Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet | GMT
Man claims he thought illegal whale bones were wood
Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
Thailand News Today | Big Feast For Monkeys At Lopburi Festival
Buddhists and Muslims rally for peace together in South Thailand
Cowardly rapist arrested for a fifth time in Isaan
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Cat out of the bag – Stowaway found in JFK passenger’s luggage
Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet
Football fans riot in Brussels after Belgium defeat
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Skin disorders commonly found in Thailand
Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides58 mins ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime4 days ago
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
-
Phuket4 days ago
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
-
Politics1 day ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Crime3 days ago
Private jet in ‘Tuhao’ case still flying free
-
Thailand4 days ago
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
-
North East4 days ago
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route