Thai NCB seizes 30 million baht in assets from biker drug gang

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

On April 5, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) of Thailand revealed a successful operation that resulted in the seizure of assets worth 30 million baht linked to a notorious biker drug gang. This gang, previously apprehended in Chiang Rai province on March 4, was allegedly smuggling 1,890,000 methamphetamine pills concealed in their bike sidecars across the country.

The leader of the gang, identified as Samrit, had allegedly been shifting drugs from the northern province of Chiang Rai to buyers in the central region. The painstaking investigation that ensued led the NCB to collaborate with the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, and the Royal Thai Police in a country-wide raid.

The joint operation targeted 13 locations across six provinces: Chon Buri, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Rai, Phichit, and Kamphaeng Phet. The seizure included a variety of assets from the suspects, including land, buildings, vehicles, gold jewellery, branded items, and passbooks. The value of these assets exceeded 22 million baht (US$ 600,000), and when combined with the initial seized assets, the total value surpassed 30 million baht (US$ 820,000).

During the press conference, the NCB also shed light on the results of their mission called Operation to Cut the Wings of Small Drug Dealers. This operation spanned from December 1, 2023, to April 3, 2024, focusing on Thailand’s eastern region. The police raided 329 targets across eight provinces, leading to the arrest of more than 278 suspects.

In addition to the arrests, the police seized 4,925 methamphetamine pills, 556.71 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.74 grams of ketamine, 1.12 grams of ecstasy, 20 firearms, and 92 rounds of ammunition. The total value of the seized assets amounted to 2,360,380 baht (US$ 65,000).

In his statement, NCB Secretary-General Police Lieutenant General Phanurat Lakboon emphasised the Thai government’s commitment to tackling the drug menace in the country. He shared that since October 1, 2023, the NCB has received a total of 8,751 complaints related to drug issues.

Out of these, 5,519 complaints have been investigated so far. He assured that the NCB would continue its relentless pursuit in probing all the complaints, reported The Pattaya News.

The police withheld the name of the biker gang, citing ongoing investigations and the presence of outstanding members of the organisation who are yet to be apprehended.