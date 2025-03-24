Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A raging fire tore through a residential area in Pattaya, leaving two homes in ruins and two people injured as they desperately tried to save their belongings.

The blaze erupted at 1pm, yesterday, March 23, in Soi Thung Klom-Tanman 15, prompting a rapid response from Nongprue police, firefighters, and Sawang Boriboon rescue teams.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene, where flames were consuming semi-concrete, semi-wooden homes with metal roofs. Thick smoke forced more than 20 terrified residents to flee for their lives.

Firefighters battled the inferno for 45 minutes before bringing it under control, but by then, two houses had been completely gutted. Everything inside was reduced to ashes.

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Two residents suffered burns in their frantic attempts to salvage their possessions. A 44 year old man, Uthai, sustained burns on his right arm and face, while a 40 year old woman, Srisuda, suffered injuries to both hands after running through the flames, reported Pattaya News.

Uthai, who owned the house where the fire started, recalled the terrifying moment.

“I was inside working when I suddenly heard an explosion. I have no idea what caused it as I was wearing headphones at the time.”

Emergency services and police are now investigating the cause of the blaze, which has left residents shaken and homeless.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Last week, a fire broke out in a large housing estate in Pattaya when a clothes dryer caught fire in a home within the Ek Mongkol 4 community in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Emergency services and Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue team quickly responded to the scene at at 9pm, March 16, to contain the situation.

The fire originated in a two-storey house where smoke was seen emanating from the ground floor, causing panic among the residents and neighbours.

The community rallied to extinguish the blaze using water and chemical fire extinguishers.

