Connect with us

Thailand

Thai medical experts hold seminar, warn of the risks of HPV

Published

 on 

Photo by Medical News Network.

Several Thai medical experts discussed the country’s struggles with human papillomavirus (HPV) at a recent seminar. HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that causes several cancers, most commonly cervical cancer in women. 

Cervical cancer kills 13 Thai women every day. It is the second deadliest cancer for working-age Thai women, after breast cancer. 

A shockingly high percentage of people are at risk of contracting HPV. Over 80% of sexually active men and women are at risk of contracting it at least once without any symptoms, Bangkok Post reported. Twenty-five women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every day, adding up to a total of 9,158 cases per year. 

The speakers at the seminar included doctors from several government and private groups. The speakers warned of the risks of HPV.

The president of the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists, Dr Vitaya, warned of how HPV can stay dormant. He said that HPV usually goes away on its own, but in some people, it can stay dormant for 10-20 years. The affected skin area will then turn cancerous over time. 

A survivor of cervical cancer, Somkuan Sathongkaen, discussed how she learned that she had the disease. She said she started bleeding more heavily during her menstrual cycle. Later, her menstrual cycle became irregular, and she suffered serious stomach pain during menstruation. When she went to the doctor, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and was already at Stage 2. Somkuan said it took her over a year to recover.

Dr Vitaya added that HPV symptoms are not clear in the beginning, so getting checked is important. In Thailand, people can be tested with PAP smears and HPV DNA testing. 

The president of the Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand, Dr Somsak Lolekha, said the best age for boys and girls to get HPV vaccines is 9-15 years old. Dr Somsak said that parents should register their children for vaccines when schools schedule vaccination appointments.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket47 seconds ago

Phuket man arrested with over 10,000 meth pills
Hua Hin21 mins ago

Tourists complain about pricey beach chairs at Hua Hin
Krabi28 mins ago

A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
Sponsored1 week ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Entertainment40 mins ago

Pattaya drag icon Maisie Trollette makes movie
Thailand43 mins ago

Two children drown during Loy Krathong festival in northern Thailand
Thailand54 mins ago

10 year old girl saves 4,000 baht to buy mother gold ring
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel1 hour ago

5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui
Tourism2 hours ago

A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai medical experts hold seminar, warn of the risks of HPV
Travel2 hours ago

Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Entertainment2 hours ago

Hollywood star’s bizarre Oscar gesture to Zelensky ridiculed
Thailand2 hours ago

Hospital sends wrong corpse to funeral in central Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Pattaya tourists enjoy the beauty of Loy Krathong and eclipse on beach
Thailand4 hours ago

Some electric wires in Bangkok urgently buried for APEC meeting 
World5 hours ago

VIDEO: Man throws eggs at British royals in explosive incident
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending