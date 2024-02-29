Thai man’s descent into madness ends in shocking temple death

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A mentally disturbed Thai man yesterday wreaked havoc within the sacred walls of Nimman Ratbumrung Temple, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The individual, identified as Preecha, barricaded himself inside the temple’s main chapel, setting off a chain of events that would end in tragedy.

As news of the disturbance reached authorities, Ban Bueng Police swiftly descended upon the temple grounds. Their initial assessment raised concerns about potential danger, prompting them to call for additional reinforcements.

Armed with riot shields and crowbars, the officers prepared for a tense confrontation. Negotiations with Preecha proved futile. Despite repeated attempts to reason with him, he remained unyielding. The situation escalated as authorities breached the chapel doors, only to find Preecha lying dead on the floor, his chest pierced by a Buddha image.

Police speculated that Preecha had climbed up the main Buddha structure, slipped and fell, tragically cutting his life short when he fell onto the sharp pinnacle of a small brass Buddha statue, resulting in a fatal impalement. The hallowed chamber also bore witness to chaos, with worship materials scattered and broken glass strewn about.

Investigations revealed a disturbing sequence of events. Earlier that day, Preecha had attacked Phra Base, a monk residing at the temple, with a fluorescent light tube. Seeking refuge within the chapel, Preecha’s actions spiralled out of control. He locked himself inside, refusing assistance and ultimately lost his life in a freak accident, reported Pattaya Mail.

Phra Base disclosed that Preecha had arrived at the temple on a Buddhist holy day, intending to spend the night in a humble hut. However, a sudden altercation with Phra Base set off the tragic chain of events. Further revelations came to light when Phra Base admitted that Preecha had consumed drugs the day before, shedding some understanding on his erratic behaviour.

Phra Khru Anucha Wangsra Thammo, the temple’s abbot, recounted hearing ominous noises emanating from the chapel just before the tragedy unfolded.