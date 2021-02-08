Coronavirus (Covid-19)
South Africa stalls AstraZeneca vaccine campaign after trial found “minimal protection” against new strain
South Africa’s rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has been put on pause following reports that it only provides “minimal protection” for the new strain of the virus first detected in South Africa. The country will continue plans to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, only provides limited protection against the mild variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa known as B.1.351, according to early data from a trial. South Africa Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says immunisations using the AstraZeneca vaccine would be put on hold while scientists review the vaccine.
The study was done on 2,000 volunteers who were an average age of 31. Half the group received the vaccine and half received a placebo. A news release from the University of the Witwatersand Johannesburg said researchers found that viral neutralisation by the vaccine against the B.1.351 variant was substantially reduced when compared with the original strain. Researchers did not study the vaccine’s protection against moderate to severe infections.
An AstraZeneca spokesperson says the company is “working closely with the South African Ministry of Health on how best to support the evaluation against severe disease of the B.1.351 variant, and start to bring this vaccine to the South African people should it prove to be successful.”
Thailand has secured 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. With export restrictions imposed by the European Union, the company plans to send a batch of 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a factory in Asia, due to arrive in March or April.
SOURCES: CNN | Wits University
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Thai health officials aren’t onboard with the idea of a “vaccine passport” which would potentially allow travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Thailand without undergoing quarantine. Health officials in Thailand say there isn’t enough evidence to prove that the vaccine is totally effective in preventing transmission of the virus.
While the vaccines are considered to be effective and are being administered around the world, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control director general Opas Karnkawinpong says there’s still not enough research to know if the shots are completely effective.
“Although Thailand and other countries allow Covid-19 vaccines, no one actually knows at this point the answer to the key question as to whether these vaccines are 100% effective in Covid-19 prevention.”
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry consulted the World Health Organisation about a potential vaccine passport regulation, but a mandatory 14 day quarantine is still the best international agreement on travelling during the pandemic, Opas says.
“The reason is there still isn’t sufficient information to conclude that the chance is zero for travellers already vaccinated against Covid-19 to be able to spread the virus to others… It remains uncertain even for how long such Covid-19 shots will last and how many repeat shots will actually be needed.”
The lack of tourists travelling to Thailand over the past year has led to many tourism-related businesses and hotels to close. With many people turned off by the idea of a 14 day quarantine at their own expense, some say the vaccine passport could draw in more tourists and boost the economy.
The Federation of Thai Industries chairperson Supant Mongkolsuthree says foreigners with a certificate of Covid-19 vaccination should be able to bypass some of the strict control measures when entering the country. He says the move will help promote tourism. He also suggested adding those in the tourism industry to the “first priority” group lined up to get the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
With families across Thailand likely to get together to celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend, health officials are concerned the gatherings could potentially spread Covid-19. In Bangkok, Friday’s festivities celebrating the year of the ox in Yaowarat, known as Chinatown, have been cancelled by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration due to Covid-19 concerns.
Health officials are urging the public to practice disease prevention measures like social distancing when reuniting with family and friends. The director of the emergency disease and health hazards control division under the Department of Disease Control, Chawetsan Namwat, says strict social distancing is important at family get-togethers and suggested reuniting virtually instead, using video calls to make sure there is no risk of infection, especially with elderly family members who are the most at risk.
“People are advised to wear face masks when talking, or use chat applications with video call features to reduce physical contact.”
Recently, a number of coronavirus infections in Bangkok have been linked to social gatherings. 4 separate parties in Bangkok are behind nearly 40 cases of the Covid-19 virus, according to spokesperson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. They say alcohol was a main factor in people letting their guard down when it comes to practicing disease control measures.
In Tak’s Mae Sot district, bordering Myanmar, 11 people from 7 families tested positive for Covid-19. The infections are all linked to the same person. Following the recent cases, provincial officials declared the district a maximum control zone, banning large gatherings and imposing a mandatory 14 day quarantine for all arrivals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Craft beer association proposes rules for re-opening Bangkok bars
The Craft Beer Association has proposed new rules in the hope that Bangkok’s bars might be allowed to re-open after a month-long closure aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. The rules include limiting drinks to 2 per customer, limiting sitting time to 90 minutes, and banning dancing and toasts. The association says it has come up with the rules on behalf of craft beer venues adding that, while they might not cover cocktail bars and other pubs, they could serve as a blueprint for those businesses to design their own rules.
Last week, representatives from bars and breweries in the capital staged a protest outside the Ministry of Health, emptying kegs of spoiled beer down the drain. The measure was aimed at highlighting the financial fallout from the enforced closure of bars and the ban on alcohol sales in the capital’s restaurants.
Association member Artid Sivahansaphan says the new rules have been drawn up in the hope that bars might be allowed to re-open.
“We felt the need to come together and form this association in order to represent ourselves, our ideals, and our hopes and dreams for elevating the drinking culture here in Thailand. Instead we’ve been faced with court summons. We felt it was our duty to assist and help guide protocols in hopes that this would allow craft beer bars to re-open again soon.”
Meanwhile, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration say 4 separate parties in Bangkok are behind nearly 40 cases of the virus, citing alcohol as a key factor in each case.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Monday, February 8, 2021 at 12:10 pm
Cross-reactive immunity with other coronaviruses that cause the common cold has been proven to protect against Sarscov2 in many cases. This is the main reason the West is already reaping the benefits of herd immunity despite only 20-30% of the population being infected, though the media would never acknowledge it. It’s probably also the reason the virus never catches on in East Asia.
If there’s cross reactive immunity with other coronaviruses, I expect the same for different strains of SarsCov2