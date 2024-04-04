Thai man found living in tent by reservoir in East Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

At the edge of Mabprachan reservoir in East Pattaya, a man weakened by muscular dystrophy was found living in a makeshift tent shelter.

TMN News Pattaya stumbled upon the man, identified as Chai, who revealed his harrowing tale of survival.

Hailing from Kanchanaburi Province, Chai recounted his struggles, abandoned by his community after his mother’s passing and left to fend for himself due to his debilitating condition. Forced to flee his caretaker’s home, he sought refuge in East Pattaya, Chon Buri Province, only to fall ill with muscular dystrophy, rendering him even more vulnerable.

Following treatment at a Bang Lamung Hospital, Chai found himself discharged without a place to call home. With nowhere else to turn, he settled near the reservoir, surviving on the generosity of strangers for sustenance, devoid of any familial support or contact information.

TMN News Pattaya wasted no time in reaching out to local authorities, urging intervention from the Pong Subdistrict Municipality to provide the necessary assistance to Chai, reported Pattaya Mail.

The reporter highlighted the urgent need for community support and government intervention to safeguard vulnerable individuals like Chai, ensuring they receive the care and assistance they desperately need.

