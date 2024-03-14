Homeless man critically injured in brutal knife attack in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a shocking turn of events in Pattaya, a man was found critically injured following a brutal knife attack. The incident transpired in the wee hours of March 13, under the overpass near Motorway 7, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

The news of the attack was relayed to Nongprue police, who, in collaboration with highway patrol and rescue personnel, promptly arrived at the scene.

The scene was a horrifying spectacle of scattered personal belongings and a trail of blood that painted a chilling picture of the violent encounter. The 35 year old victim, Sathit Ngernkhunduang, was discovered unconscious, bearing severe injuries to his head and neck — injuries consistent with a knife attack. Immediate medical assistance was provided on-site before he was whisked away to the hospital in a critical state.

Witnesses to the chilling incident painted a grim picture. Sathit was reportedly homeless, and his attacker was said to have been armed with a knife approximately a metre long. To evade his attacker, Sathit sought refuge in a 7-Eleven store but tragically collapsed unconscious at the storefront.

Another witness, a woman who chose to go by the pseudonym May, recounted a harrowing tale that Sathit shared with her before losing consciousness. He claimed that he had been attempting to protect his girlfriend from a sexual assault.

Both had managed to escape the initial assault, running towards the store, but the attacker reportedly pursued them, eventually assaulting Sathit under the bridge. His girlfriend managed to escape and alerted nearby residents. However, May expressed uncertainty about the veracity of this account.

In the aftermath of the attack, police detained a man found in the vicinity. This man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found in possession of a short knife.

He stated that the knife was a tool he used for cutting fruits during his exercise routine. He also admitted to having consumed alcohol with Sathit earlier in the night but vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, reported The Pattaya News.

The investigation into this brutal assault is ongoing. The detained man is being questioned, and authorities are seeking a statement from Sathit’s girlfriend. Furthermore, they are analysing CCTV footage and collecting additional evidence to identify and apprehend the true perpetrator.