Thai man found asleep in police van outside Nong Prue station

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 17:38, 06 March 2024| Updated: 17:38, 06 March 2024
53 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Nong Prue Police officers were taken aback last Friday, March 1 when they stumbled upon a Thai man sleeping inside a police van parked right in front of the local station. The bizarre incident left the officers bewildered and concerned for the man’s welfare.

Initially appearing innocuous with the van’s engine off and windows tightly shut, the situation took a puzzling turn as officers’ instincts kicked in, sensing something was awry. Upon opening the van’s door, they were greeted with an unexpected sight – a disoriented man, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, sprawled face down within the vehicle, showing signs of heavy intoxication, with drool staining his face and his appearance dishevelled.

Further investigation revealed that earlier that day, the same individual had been apprehended for public intoxication and released around 10am. Presumed to have left the area, he had surreptitiously re-entered one of the police vans, catching the officers off guard.

A rescue team acted swiftly, transporting the man to Bang Lamung Hospital for immediate medical attention, as he had been deprived of air for several hours, raising grave concerns about his well-being, reported Pattaya Mail.

Related news

Authorities are now delving into the circumstances surrounding his actions and prior detention.

In related news, a 28 year old Indian tourist fell into a profound slumber inside a locked car in Pattaya in the early hours of January 9. His unsuspecting companions were left with no choice but to shatter the vehicle’s windows to rouse him from his sleep.

In other news, a restaurant employee found a Thai man dead in his car, parked on Pattaya Sai Sam Road. The deceased had been drunk, and his friends had left him to sleep off the alcohol in the car with the engine running.

An employee of Pattaya Seafood restaurant reported that he went to work on the night of February 11, and found a black Honda CR-V SUV car parked outside the restaurant. He saw a Thai man sleeping in the driver’s seat and decided to check on him.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Kalasin celebrates temple land title deed with traditional procession

Published: 17:09, 06 March 2024

New vegan fried egg dazzles on social media with plant-based twist

Published: 17:01, 06 March 2024

Australian child sex offender’s attempt to flee to Papua New Guinea foiled

Published: 16:56, 06 March 2024

Over 10 million Thais suffered illnesses linked to toxic air in 2023

Published: 16:51, 06 March 2024