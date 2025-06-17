False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

Bumbling police officers raided a house in the central province of Saraburi in an attempt to arrest gamblers, only to discover that the presumed suspects were merely playing a board game.

One of the board game players shared CCTV footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @nnannthc, on Sunday, 15 June, with the caption: “Board game was the cause. Police acted very swiftly!”

The video shows a group of five people, including the TikToker, sitting in a circle playing a card game when four police officers suddenly entered the house and slid open the glass door.

Some of the players screamed and asked the officers in confusion, “You almost gave me a heart attack. What’s wrong?” One officer replied, “What are you all doing? Oh, got it,” upon realising they were simply playing a board game and had done nothing illegal.

Both parties laughed before the officers quietly excused themselves and left the premises.

The TikToker later told ThaiRath that she and her friends had hosted a barbecue party at the house and decided to play the board game afterwards. Police repeatedly asked whether they had been gambling, but the group insisted they were innocent and were only playing a game.

The officers informed them that someone had reported gambling at the property. They apologised for the misunderstanding and left.

A netizen commented under the video, sharing a similar experience. She claimed her neighbour had falsely reported her and her friends for gambling, prompting police to raid her home as well.

The commenter said she was shocked and angry and had scolded the officers using vulgar language. Police eventually apologised and left.

Some netizens criticised the police for responding swiftly to innocent board game players while allegedly ignoring widespread illegal gambling and underground casinos across Thailand.