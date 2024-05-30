Neglected Bangkok man commits suicide on public road

Photo via SiamRath

A Thai man feeling neglected decided to commit suicide today by hanging himself from a stand in the middle of a road in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

Lat Krabang Police Station officers were alerted to the death of a 53 year old Thai man, Peerawat, at around 7.30am today, May 30. His body was found hanging from a rusted sign stand on Inland Container Depot Road.

SiamRath reported that Peerawat worked as a truck container driver for a company in the area. He was wearing a black T-shirt and long jeans. He used his belt to commit suicide. It is suspected that he took his life the night before.

Peerawat’s friend, named Somsri, told the Thai media that Peerawat expressed feelings of neglect, claiming his wife and children did not love him. Somsri saw Peerawat lying near his truck container around 9pm but did not witness him leaving for the spot.

Another resident reported that Peerawat bought alcohol from a grocery store and drank alone before the incident.

This follows a similar incident yesterday, May 29, at a hotel in the Thalang district of Phuket. In this case, a 63 year old American man took his own life by hanging himself in a hotel room. His Thai ex-girlfriend revealed to police that the deceased suffered from depression which may have contributed to his decision.

Another suicide incident happened at a condominium in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province on May 27 when a British man allegedly committed suicide after an argument with his Thai girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.