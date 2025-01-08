Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase

Thai police swooped on a migrant smuggling operation in Lopburi yesterday, January 7, arresting 58 Myanmar nationals after a dramatic high-speed chase in Phatthana Nikhom district.

Dubbed Shark Strike, the operation unfolded after highway police received intelligence on recurring smuggling activities in the area. Officers identified several suspicious vehicles speeding through the district and launched an intense pursuit, intercepting a pickup truck and two vans packed with migrants.

The arrested individuals reportedly confessed to entering Thailand illegally. They have since been handed over to Phatthana Nikhom Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Police sources revealed that the operation had been under planning for weeks following reports of human trafficking networks exploiting the region’s porous borders. Surveillance teams monitoring the highway flagged three to four vehicles heavily laden and driving at unusual speeds, sparking the dramatic intervention.

“This arrest sends a strong message to human trafficking networks. We are stepping up efforts to combat these crimes.”

Thailand has long struggled with illegal migration and human trafficking due to its strategic position in Southeast Asia. The Shark Strike operation is part of the government’s broader crackdown on smuggling, which remains a persistent challenge for law enforcement.

The detainees’ fate now lies with immigration and judicial authorities as the crackdown continues to disrupt trafficking routes across the nation, reported The Pattaya News.

According to BNI Online, there has been a notable surge in Myanmar nationals crossing into Thailand since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021. Reports indicate that more than 20,000 Myanmar citizens have been detained by Thai police for illegal entry since the coup.

The increased migration has led to humanitarian challenges, with many migrants facing precarious employment conditions and the risk of exploitation. Recent arrivals, particularly in provinces like Tak and Kanchanaburi, often endure more unstable employment compared to those who arrived before 2021, as noted by IOM Thailand.