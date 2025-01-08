Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
105 1 minute read
Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thai police swooped on a migrant smuggling operation in Lopburi yesterday, January 7, arresting 58 Myanmar nationals after a dramatic high-speed chase in Phatthana Nikhom district.

Dubbed Shark Strike, the operation unfolded after highway police received intelligence on recurring smuggling activities in the area. Officers identified several suspicious vehicles speeding through the district and launched an intense pursuit, intercepting a pickup truck and two vans packed with migrants.

Advertisements

The arrested individuals reportedly confessed to entering Thailand illegally. They have since been handed over to Phatthana Nikhom Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Police sources revealed that the operation had been under planning for weeks following reports of human trafficking networks exploiting the region’s porous borders. Surveillance teams monitoring the highway flagged three to four vehicles heavily laden and driving at unusual speeds, sparking the dramatic intervention.

Related Articles

“This arrest sends a strong message to human trafficking networks. We are stepping up efforts to combat these crimes.”

Thailand has long struggled with illegal migration and human trafficking due to its strategic position in Southeast Asia. The Shark Strike operation is part of the government’s broader crackdown on smuggling, which remains a persistent challenge for law enforcement.

The detainees’ fate now lies with immigration and judicial authorities as the crackdown continues to disrupt trafficking routes across the nation, reported The Pattaya News.

Advertisements

According to BNI Online, there has been a notable surge in Myanmar nationals crossing into Thailand since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021. Reports indicate that more than 20,000 Myanmar citizens have been detained by Thai police for illegal entry since the coup.

The increased migration has led to humanitarian challenges, with many migrants facing precarious employment conditions and the risk of exploitation. Recent arrivals, particularly in provinces like Tak and Kanchanaburi, often endure more unstable employment compared to those who arrived before 2021, as noted by IOM Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
British tourists’ speedboat crashes into Thai mangrove forest (video) South Thailand News

British tourists’ speedboat crashes into Thai mangrove forest (video)

3 hours ago
Road rage: Trucker clash ignites over middle finger in Songkhla Crime News

Road rage: Trucker clash ignites over middle finger in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase Central Thailand News

Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase

3 hours ago
Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game Crime News

Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game

3 hours ago
Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact Economy News

Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact

4 hours ago
Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two Road deaths

Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

4 hours ago
Breathe easier: 7 tips to combat Thailand&#8217;s poor air quality Environment News

Breathe easier: 7 tips to combat Thailand’s poor air quality

4 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video) Bangkok News

Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video)

4 hours ago
Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan Crime News

Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan

4 hours ago
Boxer shorts-clad man blocks Bangkok traffic with Mercedes (video) Bangkok News

Boxer shorts-clad man blocks Bangkok traffic with Mercedes (video)

4 hours ago
Bird flu dodged: Thailand flies clear of H5N1 outbreak Thailand News

Bird flu dodged: Thailand flies clear of H5N1 outbreak

4 hours ago
Missing man found dead in truck on Chachoengsao motorway Central Thailand News

Missing man found dead in truck on Chachoengsao motorway

4 hours ago
Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 fiscal year Business News

Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 fiscal year

5 hours ago
Chon Buri: Woman and cat found dead in car in suspected suicide Crime News

Chon Buri: Woman and cat found dead in car in suspected suicide

5 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after landlord evicts children in Pathum Thani Crime News

Mother seeks justice after landlord evicts children in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Elderly driver in tragic collision with motorcyclist in Sattahip Road deaths

Elderly driver in tragic collision with motorcyclist in Sattahip

5 hours ago
Prehistoric skeletons found near Khon Kaen dinosaur museum Eastern Thailand News

Prehistoric skeletons found near Khon Kaen dinosaur museum

5 hours ago
Thai cop accused of selling data to Cambodian scammers Crime News

Thai cop accused of selling data to Cambodian scammers

5 hours ago
Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men Phuket News

Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men

5 hours ago
95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system Environment News

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

6 hours ago
Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government Bangkok News

Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

6 hours ago
Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar Thailand News

Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

6 hours ago
Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store Business News

Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

6 hours ago
600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry Thailand News

600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry

7 hours ago
Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour Crime News

Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour

7 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
105 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game

Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game

3 hours ago
Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact

Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact

4 hours ago
Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

4 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video)

Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video)

4 hours ago