Thai man exposes father for stealing electricity to run ice factory

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:50, 29 March 2024| Updated: 16:50, 29 March 2024
53 1 minute read
Photo via Matichon

A Thai man exposed his father for stealing electricity to run an ice manufacturing plant in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. He also accused officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) of conspiring with his father.

The 39 year old man, identified only as L, revealed to Channel 3 that he is his father’s eldest son and used to be a manager of the ice factory. He decided to quit his family business in May last year after learning that his father stole electricity from the government.

L explained that he asked his father to end the theft but he denied stealing the electricity. He then searched for evidence until finding that the factory paid about 400,000 baht for electricity in the past but now only pays 200,000 baht.

After leaving both the company and the family, L requested his father to remove his name from the management board. He did so because he wished to avoid further charges and imprisonment stemming from his involvement in the electricity theft.

L isn’t certain whether his father adhered to his request or not, hence he altered his surname to distinguish it from his father’s. L went on to explain that he decided to share this story with the media because there had been no development on the case. He reported the electricity theft to the PEA hoping that an investigation into the matter would be conducted.

However, certain authorities informed his father about his complaint and assisted him in concealing the theft. Furthermore, the case has been disregarded and has not progressed since last year.

L stated his readiness to face the consequences of his actions. He relinquished all inheritance he was due to receive and was prepared to fend for himself. Despite not holding as prominent a position as before, his work was lawful.

