Phayao welder’s good fortune presage triggers trend of attracting harmless bees

Picture courtesy of thuethainews.

In an intriguing incident in Phayao province, a welder managed to attract a swarm of bees without being stung. It is a folk belief that such an event can presage fortune and good luck for the individual involved. The incident has sparked a trend among locals, eager to tempt their own fate, as they marvel at these harmless bee swarms.

The welder in question is a native of Ban Saang sub-district in the Muang district of Phayao province. He was reportedly working on a roofing project inside a local temple when the peculiar interaction took place. After settling for a while, a swarm of bees came flying in and began to hover around him. This has become a daily occurrence and doesn’t bring any harm. As the local folklore suggests, this could mean that the person whom the bees hover around without causing any harm may experience good fortune, reported KhaoSod.

The welder, Daeng, explained that every day while he’s working on the temple’s roof, a group of bees comes and flies around him. Yet, they never trouble or annoy him. He simply allows them to roam freely until they decide to fly away. Daeng believes that this strange bee behaviour might usher in good fortune for him. He even filmed the extraordinary interaction and shared it on Facebook for his friends and family to see. The villagers, all finding this event utterly fascinating and astonishing, believe that being surrounded by a swarm of bees brings good luck. As such, many have been trying to replicate the event to attract some fortune of their own.

