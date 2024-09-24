Thai man arrested for murder of his wife shows no remorse

Photo via Channel 8 and DailyNews

A Thai man arrested for the murder of his wife in the central province of Samut Prakan confessed he felt no remorse for his actions after deliberately stabbing the woman out of jealousy.

The murder occurred in a rented room in the Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan province on Sunday, September 22. A witness reported to officers at Bang Sao Thong Police Station that the murderer, 49 year old Sayan Thong, stabbed his 50 year old wife, Wilamon Sisunakrua, to death and then fled the scene.

According to the witness, Sayan was heard shouting at Wilamon.

“Why did you do this to me? I’m willing to be jailed for doing this.”

Sayan then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed his wife outside the rented room. He changed his clothes and left the scene.

Wilamon’s daughter told Channel 7 that Sayan was her father-in-law. She stated that Sayan used drugs and frequently abused her mother. They argued multiple times until her mother decided to move out and live alone in Bangkok. Wilamon then returned to Samut Prakan to visit a relative before the incident took place.

Police tracked Sayan down by reviewing security camera footage in the area and nearby. Sayan was seen taking a motorcycle taxi away from the scene. He got off the motorcycle at a bank on Bangna-Trat Road and continued walking along the road.

Officers managed to stop and arrest Sayan at 7.30pm yesterday, September 23. He admitted that he had nowhere to go and continued walking along the road without a destination.

Sayan claimed that he murdered his wife out of jealousy, adding that Wilamon left him for a new boyfriend, leaving behind a significant debt. Sayan stated that he was willing to settle the debt for her, but he found it unbearable to see her with her new partner.

Sayan revealed that he and Wilamon met while working in South Korea. They then returned to Thailand and lived together for more than eight years. They moved into the rented room just three months ago.

Sayan stated that he was willing to go through the legal proceedings but he did not feel any regret for what he had done because it was intentional.

Sayan has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder. The penalty is death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.