Connect with us

Thailand

Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast

Published

 on 

Photo via Nakin Charutaniyanond

Two 10-million baht lottery winners spent 300,000 baht of their fortune turning a graveyard in Chon Buri into a Japanese restaurant to reward ghosts for giving them the lucky numbers.

The couple yesterday evening transformed the Tri Kunnatham Foundation graveyard in the Nong Ree sub-district of Chon Buri province into a pop-up sushi bar and served Japanese food to 5,000 souls in the area.

The lotto winners promoting the feast, 28 year old woman Lapatlada Rakangthong and 30 year old man Ittiphat Burakijpanich, revealed that they won lottery prizes in July after visiting the graveyard. They believed that the ghosts, somehow, provided them with the winning lotto numbers. So, they held a barbecue in their honour.

Incredibly, they scooped an even bigger prize after the BBQ so they wanted to reward the ghosts further with a variety of gifts, and decided to open a Japanese restaurant in the cemetery.

The graveyard restaurant was equipped with a sushi bar, a picture of Fuji Mountain in Japan, red lanterns, and sakura trees. Authentic Japanese chefs and restaurant staff also came to serve.

Thai media reported that the well-prepared Japanese dishes were served on more than 10 white tables. Food on each table cost 2,500 baht while the total price rounded up to about 300,000 baht.

Aside from the Japanese cuisine, the two lottery winners also set up an outdoor movie theatre for the ghosts to enjoy after dinner, which no one ate.

Lapatlada and Ittiphat also shared their lucky numbers with the media: 149, 398, 216, and 82.

Will the couple make it third time lucky from the next lottery draw on October 1? Only time will tell.

SOURCE: Khaosod | MRG Online

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport14 mins ago

Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
South17 mins ago

English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Hot News22 mins ago

Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
Sponsored39 mins ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Press Room33 mins ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.1 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Thailand37 mins ago

Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Hot News45 mins ago

Tribunal upholds sentence of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism1 hour ago

Tourism fee to go to Cabinet to enact or delay
Events1 hour ago

John Cena breaks world record for most wishes granted in foundation
Chiang Mai1 hour ago

Popular Chiang Mai waterfall closed due to flooding
Hot News2 hours ago

WTO chief says world economy tipping towards recession
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Embassy warns citizens not to take cannabis from Thailand into Malaysia
World2 hours ago

NASA crashes DART spacecraft into distant asteroid
Hot News2 hours ago

Thailand’s northeast braced as Typhoon Noru slams Vietnam
Thailand2 hours ago

Canadian gangster in Phuket killing faces death penalty in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Amid flu fears, Thailand destroys 24 tonnes of smuggled pork
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending