Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast

Two 10-million baht lottery winners spent 300,000 baht of their fortune turning a graveyard in Chon Buri into a Japanese restaurant to reward ghosts for giving them the lucky numbers.

The couple yesterday evening transformed the Tri Kunnatham Foundation graveyard in the Nong Ree sub-district of Chon Buri province into a pop-up sushi bar and served Japanese food to 5,000 souls in the area.

The lotto winners promoting the feast, 28 year old woman Lapatlada Rakangthong and 30 year old man Ittiphat Burakijpanich, revealed that they won lottery prizes in July after visiting the graveyard. They believed that the ghosts, somehow, provided them with the winning lotto numbers. So, they held a barbecue in their honour.

Incredibly, they scooped an even bigger prize after the BBQ so they wanted to reward the ghosts further with a variety of gifts, and decided to open a Japanese restaurant in the cemetery.

The graveyard restaurant was equipped with a sushi bar, a picture of Fuji Mountain in Japan, red lanterns, and sakura trees. Authentic Japanese chefs and restaurant staff also came to serve.

Thai media reported that the well-prepared Japanese dishes were served on more than 10 white tables. Food on each table cost 2,500 baht while the total price rounded up to about 300,000 baht.

Aside from the Japanese cuisine, the two lottery winners also set up an outdoor movie theatre for the ghosts to enjoy after dinner, which no one ate.

Lapatlada and Ittiphat also shared their lucky numbers with the media: 149, 398, 216, and 82.

Will the couple make it third time lucky from the next lottery draw on October 1? Only time will tell.

SOURCE: Khaosod | MRG Online

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!