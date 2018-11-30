Thai Khon now listed with UNESCO as ‘intangible heritage of humanity’ | The Thaiger

Thai khon drama, or the ‘masked dance’ drama, is now listed as an ‘intangible heritage of humanity’ by UNESSCO.

On the ceremony yesterday, UNESCO also listed Cambodia’s khon drama as an intangible heritage of humanity.

Reacting to UNESCO’s decision, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha posted in his Facebook page that he was pleased with the decision and he credited this achievement to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit for her contributions to preserve and promote this traditional art form.

Cultural Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said UNESCO’s 13th session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had decided to officially list the Thai khon masked dance drama as intangible cultural heritage.

To celebrate this success, the Culture Ministry planned to hold a special khon drama performance on December 3-4 at the National Cultural Centre of Thailand. Khon performances are also planned in other parts of the country to honor HM the Queen for her contributions to the cultural art.

Other plans in the ministry’s pipeline include an animation picture of the Ramaya epic’s Ramavatan episode to be shown in theatres across the country and dissemination of information on various aspects of khon drama as well as publication of a book on khon and exhibition of the crafting of the masks by artisans.





.