Thailand
Thai healthcare staff demand reduction to 100 hour working week
Thailand’s overworked healthcare professionals have petitioned the leader of the opposition party to help them get better working conditions after it was revealed most of them work about 100 hours a week.
The Thai Frontline Physician Confederation yesterday handed a letter to the leader of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, outlining their demands.
Chutinart Chinudomporn, a female Thai doctor representative from the Thai Frontline Physician Confederation, says doctors, nurses, and other workers in the Thai healthcare service are exhausted every day because they work about 100 hours per week. This affects the health and well-being of the nation’s frontline health workers, and many have been forced to quit. But this isn’t the only problem Chutinart said.
Medical staff could easily make mistakes if they are exhausted. Patients suffer when healthcare workers are tired, there is a chance they could get the wrong medication, and patients in the operating theatre could be harmed.
Chutinart says the confederation would like to reduce working hours from 100 hours per week to about 80 hours. She says medical workers should get at least 8 hours of rest per day to reduce workers’ health problems and errors in operation and treatment.
The Move Forward Party Leader, Pita, agreed to the confederation’s request and added the lack of medical professionals in the industry needs to be addressed.
The 41 year old MP says Thai healthcare should improve its primary healthcare sector and added he would raise the issue with the labor commission next week.
The issue was recently trending on Thai social media. And on June 22, a Thai netizen, who claimed to be a doctor in a public hospital, posted her story on a Thai discussion forum, Pantip, with the headline “Don’t let your children be a doctor in a public hospital! Run away!”
The woman said that anyone thinking about a career in the health service should “carefully consider it.” She said she is overworked and has to work even when she is sick or infected with Covid-19. The doctor said she didn’t have any time to rest or spend with family, and added it was almost impossible for anyone to take a holiday.
The woman went on to talk about her low salary and how it didn’t reflect the hours she worked. She also said some staff hadn’t been paid salaries in 6-8 months. She suggested that those who wanted a career in the healthcare profession should consider working at a private hospital and not a public hospital.
Many netizens suggested in the comment section that the woman should resign. Some said she should move to a private hospital if the situation was bad as she said. One netizen claimed she was a former doctor in a public hospital and faced the same problems.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Book tours on your schedule. When you find the perfect home, start your offer online, and a dedicated buying agent will help you every step of the way.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China and Taiwan offer conflicting views over Hong Kong rule
Songklha welcomes more Malaysian tourists after Thailand pass scrapped
Police tracking down British nationals after March fire in eastern Thailand
The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Unlicensed pool villa in Pattaya raided by police
Pink and Yellow monorail lines will be in service in 2023
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thai healthcare staff demand reduction to 100 hour working week
Sri Lanka’s doctors and nurses demand fuel and medicine
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Goodbye, adios, good riddance Thailand Pass – OPINION
Bangkok abbot says he didn’t embezzle 95 million baht
Thailand’s Prayut orders drug crackdown
Royal Thai Air Force sends F-16 fighter jets to check air incursion by Burmese military planes
3 Thais caught stealing a taxi in Cambodia
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
Officials to build new sky walk and glass terrace in Phuket
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
-
Business2 days ago
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
-
Patong2 hours ago
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
-
Patong1 day ago
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
-
Crime2 days ago
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
-
Expats1 day ago
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Recent comments: