Storm 'Chaba' to impact Thailand, meteorologists say

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Thailand’s monsoon season is still alive and kicking, with a new storm potentially on the way to bring more winds and gusty rain to parts of the country from today (Friday) until tomorrow (Saturday), particularly in the north-east areas of the country.

The Thai Meteorological Department said a tropical storm ‘Chaba’ is currently moving through the upper South China Sea. The storm is expected to cause a greater chance of heavy rains in Thailand’s North, Northeast, East, Central and Southern regions.

The TMD is predicting strong winds are expected in the upper Andaman Sea. Waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high, and more than 3 metres high during thundershowers. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves could reach about 2 metres high.

As usual, the meteorological department warns people to be careful of overflows and flash floods. Ships are warned to stay ashore during thundershowers, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are cautioned to stay ashore until July 6.

The Thaiger, casting our own meteorological eyes across the regional synoptic charts, predicts that the impact will be minimal. Checking our chosen weather forecaster (which has proved to be extremely accurate over the years) we see a little direct impact from the north-ward storm in the South China Sea. However, being wet season across the country, local tropical thunderstorms can appear at any time.

Storms in Thailand regularly damage property, especially in poorer areas where houses are built of fragile materials. Last week, communities in Northeast Thailand were the latest to bear the brunt of the country’s monsoon season. Rain plundered 3 villages in Nakhon Ratchasima province, damaging 48 houses and several crops. In photos, the houses appeared to be built with wood and other fragile materials.

The Nong Sung district chief, along with local officials, handed out relief bags to residents whose houses took a hit and inspected the damage. Luckily, no casualties were reported.

Check out the video below to learn more about Thailand’s wet season…

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

