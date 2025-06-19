Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is enforcing penalties on 465 unauthorised trucks violating low emission zones, with plans to extend to 50 districts. More than 50,000 vehicles have already registered under the green category.

Today, June 19, at the Environmental Office in Din Daeng district, Pornprom Vikitset, advisor to the Bangkok governor and sustainability executive, revealed measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution.

The low emission zone (LEZ) policy restricts trucks with six or more wheels from entering the Ratchadaphisek ring road area, unless they are EV, NGV, or EURO 5-6 registered. This restriction aims to curb pollution during critical times, such as the crisis from January 23, 12.01am to January 24, 11.59pm.

The BMA has taken action against 465 violations by trucks not registered under the green category, with legal proceedings already initiated. As of June 18, four cases have been settled. This initiative is part of a broader effort to control truck access to central Bangkok, as previously announced by BMA authorities for the inner nine districts.

Pornprom further explained that the LEZ policy has effectively reduced the number of trucks entering restricted areas by an average of 404 per day, resulting in a 15.6% reduction in PM2.5 levels compared to surrounding areas.

In 2024, the BMA plans to expand the LEZ coverage to 50 districts citywide. To prepare for this, trucks with six or more wheels can undergo maintenance, such as oil changes and air filter replacements, from October 1.

Maintenance documentation will be required for online registration under the green category, with detailed announcements expected, reported KhaoSod.

The BMA invites public feedback on the LEZ policy through their portal at https://u.bangkok.go.th/LEZComment. During the registration period from October 29, 2023, to March 31, 2024, a total of 57,936 trucks were registered under the green category. Of these, 44.8% were 10-wheel trucks, 21.5% were six-wheel trucks, 9.4% were buses, and 24.3% included various trailers and trucks.

