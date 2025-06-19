Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

An arrest has been made of a 70 year old man, accused of operating an illegal soil excavation site in Chiang Mai’s San Kamphaeng district, which has caused disturbance for over 20 years. Police seized equipment, including two excavators and three dump trucks, at the site located in Buakkang subdistrict.

Ayree has been suspected of operating the excavation site without a permit, violating Chiang Mai City planning regulations, which designate the area as a green zone where digging is strictly prohibited. Despite being apprehended four times previously, his cases never reached court due to a decision for administrative fines by the public prosecutor, local industry, and municipal authorities.

Residents have been affected by the environmental damage caused by the illegal operations, including noise, dust, and road damage, leading to accidents and injuries. There are allegations that Ayree used to claim connections with a prominent former prosecutor and a deceased high-ranking police officer, fostering fear among locals due to his perceived influence.

In 2022, after one of his arrests, a well-known retired military officer reportedly visited a local municipal office in uniform to intimidate the former mayor, discouraging intervention in the soil excavation operations. Despite efforts from residents who filed complaints with Members of Parliament and several ministers, no corrective action was taken, prompting them to report the case to the Crime Suppression Division for investigation.

Upon investigation, officers discovered Ayree driving a white pickup truck near the excavation site, accompanied by two Myanmar nationals, 19 year old Aipid and 20 year old Jaizan, who had entered the country illegally. During the operation, workers attempted to obstruct the investigation by using large trucks to block access, allowing five workers to escape.

The site was found to be systematically managed with two excavators and three dump trucks ready for loading. Surveillance cameras, a DVR, and documents including employee lists and soil transport records were found.

During questioning, Ayree denied the accusations, while the foreign workers confessed. Ayree faces charges including unauthorised soil excavation exceeding 3 metres, operating an unlicensed factory, and engaging in activities harmful to health.

The Myanmar workers were charged with illegal entry and are being processed by San Kamphaeng Police Station, reported KhaoSod.