Thai fugitive arrested in Chiang Rai for murder 18 years ago

A fugitive involved in a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Surat Thani who fled to Chiang Rai has been arrested at his son’s ordination ceremony.

Police Major General Mantri Teskhan, Chief of Provincial Police, ordered Police Colonel Patthanasak Buppasuwannakorn, along with his deputies, to capture 49 year old Charan (surname withheld) under a warrant issued by the Wiang Sa District Court on March 21 for premeditated murder. The arrest was made in the parking lot of a temple in Rim Khong, Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai province.

The case dates back to August 22, 2006, when Charan shot the victim, 54 year old Wichai (surname withheld) over a land dispute. Wichai, who had a history of conflicts with Charan, was shot dead while shopping at a local food store in his village in Wiang Sa district, Surat Thani province. Charan approached on a motorcycle, dismounted, and fired at Wichai from behind, causing immediate death, before fleeing the scene.

The search for the suspect continued until police received a tip that Charan was hiding in Chiang Khong, working in a rubber plantation. It was also learned that he would attend his son’s ordination ceremony at a certain temple, which led to his capture, reported KhaoSod.

Despite his arrest, Charan has denied all charges during interrogation. He is now in the custody of Wiang Sa Police Station, where legal proceedings will follow.

