Thailand aims for 7.5 billion baht from foreign filmmakers this year

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand is making a concerted effort to boost its economy by attracting international filmmakers to its scenic and diverse locations. The Tourism and Sports Ministry has teamed up with the Culture Ministry to promote these film locations, aiming to generate 7.5 billion baht (US$206.5 million) in earnings from foreign film companies this year.

The collaborative effort was highlighted at the Cannes Film Festival in France, where both ministries announced Thailand’s increasing popularity as a film destination. The announcement underscored the government’s ongoing support for the Thai film industry, viewing it as a significant driver of tourism, according to Arrun Boonchai, permanent secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Arrun emphasised that the current administration, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, considers films a form of soft power that can greatly benefit the tourism industry. He noted that Thailand’s diverse and world-class tourist attractions have made it a magnet for filmmakers globally, resulting in numerous foreign films, TV shows, and documentaries being shot in the country in recent years.

Foreign film companies are particularly enticed by the financial incentives offered by Thailand. The government provides a 15% refund on production costs incurred within the country, which has recently been increased to 20%, said Arrun.

“The increase in cashback incentives has significantly boosted the film-making industry. The economic value of this sector has risen from 80 million euros (US$85 million) in 2017 to 176 million euros (US$184 million) last year. We anticipate a further 10% growth soon.

“This is a result of the success of attractive measures that are clear, legitimate, and reliable, as they have been able to attract investment from giant film projects to Thailand, where these films were shot.”

Film industry

Arrun also highlighted the broader economic impact of these initiatives, pointing out how they have generated employment and distributed income to local communities, particularly in lesser-known areas that serve as filming locations.

“This has led to employment by downstream businesses and distribution of earnings to them. It has also promoted tourism at film locations which are based in communities and less visited areas,” he said.

Several high-profile projects have chosen Thailand as their filming venue, including films with investments exceeding 10 million euros (US$11 million). Notable mentions are The Meg 2, The Creator, which was nominated for an Oscar last year, and The White Lotus Season 3, currently in production and featuring Thai K-pop artist Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, reported Bangkok Post.

As Thailand continues to attract major international film projects, the collaborative efforts of its ministries are proving effective in positioning the country as a premier destination for filmmakers, thereby driving tourism and economic growth.