Thai doctor crashes sedan into 3 cars in Lampang hospital car park

A Thai doctor attributed a brake system failure as the cause of his sedan crashing into three cars in a car park at Lampang Hospital in northern Thailand. Fortunately, rescuers managed to avert a potentially hazardous situation by preventing an SUV from plummeting off the sixth floor of the parking structure.

The sound of the collision and the sight of a white SUV protruding from the car park building alarmed hospital employees and patients yesterday, February 21. Horrified witnesses watched in fear that the SUV would fall off the sixth floor of the building.

The doctor, whose identity remains undisclosed, admitted to causing the accident at the car park building. The doctor explained that he drove his sedan from the seventh floor of the building. When he reached the sixth floor, he lost control of the car and could not stop it due to a brake failure.

The doctor’s car crashed into three other vehicles parked on the sixth floor, and the impact made the white SUV smash through the wall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the accident. The rescue team also successfully pulled the projecting SUV back into the building, preventing it from falling.

The three damaged cars reportedly belonged to hospital employees as the sixth and seventh floors are reserved for the staff only.

Technicians will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and press charges against the doctor. Since the doctor’s car was insured, the insurance company will cover the repair costs for all four cars.

A similar incident occurred in 2021 in Nakhon Ratchasima, where a pickup crashed through a hospital’s car park wall, falling six storeys from the eighth floor. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred.

In 2022 in Nonthaburi province, a Thai man drove his sedan through a shopping mall’s car park wall, causing the car to fall from the third floor. Despite the overturn, the driver survived.

In March of the previous year, another incident in Bangkok involved a Thai driver accidentally backing his pickup off the second floor of a car park building, resulting in a fall.