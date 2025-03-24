Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa

The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has dispatched a delegation to South Africa to promote Thai rice, aiming to finalise a major export deal valued at approximately 7.3 billion baht.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan assigned Worawong Ramangkura, Assistant Minister of Commerce, to lead a delegation from March 24 to March 30, including representatives from the Thai Rice Exporters Association, General Mill Corporation Ltd, and Thai Granlux International Rice Ltd. The mission seeks to enhance trade relations and sell Thai rice and other products in South Africa.

Pichai expressed confidence that this visit would result in a significant agreement with South African importers to purchase 391,000 tonnes of rice, valued at more than US$199.50 million (approximately 7.3 billion baht).

Thailand is a leading global rice exporter, with South Africa serving as a key market in Africa. In 2024, Thailand exported 3.37 million tonnes of rice to Africa, accounting for 33.88% of its total rice exports.

Specifically, South Africa imported 833,000 tonnes, or 8.38% of this total, primarily consisting of parboiled rice, white rice, and Thai jasmine rice. The primary aim of this visit is to maintain and expand the Thai rice market.

Pichai noted that in addition to the rice deal, the Commerce Ministry plans to negotiate with key South African agencies, such as the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Competition, and the Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro), to drive bilateral trade.

Discussions are also scheduled with major South African rice importers like Tastic Rice Corporation Ltd., Goldkeys International (Pty) Ltd., and Jumbo Prepackers (Pty) Ltd., which collectively account for over 25% of Thai rice imports.

The Thai delegation will also host the Thailand Ultimate Friendship event to honour major South African rice importers, reinforcing strong trade partnerships.

By awarding the Thai SELECT certification to Thai restaurants in South Africa and promoting the Thai Jasmine Rice certification, the event aims to bolster the image of Thai rice and build consumer confidence.

Pichai emphasised that this achievement is not solely about rice sales but also represents Thailand’s expanding trade opportunities in the global market, particularly in the steadily growing South African market.

Thailand’s top five exports to South Africa include automobiles and parts, rice, internal combustion engines, machinery, and pharmaceuticals. Other agricultural products such as tapioca, rubber, and herbs are also poised to gain new opportunities in this expanding market, reported KhaoSod.