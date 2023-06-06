Thai cyanide serial killer faces highest number of charges in Thai history

Photo via ThaiRath

The Thai cyanide serial killer, Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, faces 80 charges for the murders of 14 victims and the attempted murder of one surviving victim. This makes her the criminal with the highest number of charges in Thai history.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, today confirmed that the number of victims of the cyanide killer is 15, with 14 of them tragically losing their lives due to poisoning.

Initially, Sararat was charged with intentional murder, attempted murder, and document forgery. After a thorough investigation of each case, the police reported that Sararat would face an additional three to five charges per case, resulting in a total of 80 charges.

According to the report, 40 charges would be issued within this week as the evidence was clear. However, the other 40 charges will be reviewed later as more evidence needed to be gathered. Examples of more charges issued against Sararat are:

Section 236 of the Criminal Law: adulterating food, drug, or any other things intended for human consumption or use and intended to cause injury to health. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Section 289(6) of the Criminal Law: murdering another person in preparation and for convivence of committing another offence. The charge results in the death penalty.

Section 289(7) of the Criminal Law: murdering another person to conceal another offence or escape punishment. The charge results in the death penalty.

Section 339 of the Criminal Law: committing theft by doing a violent act or threatening. The penalty will be imprisonment from five t o10 years and a fine from 100,000 to 200,000 baht.

Additionally, Sararat will face further charges for violating the Hazardous Substance Act, as her use of cyanide falls under the category of a dangerous substance according to the official list.

Follow us on :













Big Joke announced that the officers are currently re-questioning a friend of Sararat and her ex-husband. The friend, who had received the victims’ belongings sent by Sararat’s sister-in-law, raised suspicions due to providing false information to the police.

According to Big Joke, the case documents will be submitted to the Office of the Attorney General by Thursday, June 8, marking the next step in the legal process.