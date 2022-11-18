Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize

A Thai cuckold has been left penniless after his wife ran off with her lover and his 6 million baht lottery winnings and there is nothing he can do about getting his money back.

Manit (surname reserved), a resident of the Isaan province of Roi Et, scooped the 6 million baht lottery winning first prize on November 1. The 49 year old lucky lottery winner then transferred his 5,970,000 baht winnings, after the tax deduction, into his wife’s bank account.

It was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life. But there is a sting to the tale because Manit’s 45 year old wife, Angkanarat (surname reserved), eloped with the money to set up a new life with her lover.

The stunned Thai cuckold filed a complaint to the police.

He told police that he had been with Angkanarat for 26 years and they had three children together.

Manit added that everything appeared to be fine between the couple. They decided to donate 1 million baht to a temple and invited some friends and family to take part in the money-giving ceremony.

Manit spotted a stranger at the ceremony that Angkanarat said was her relative but it turned out to be the lover she ran away with.

The jilted man’s son told the police that he was aware of his mother’s affair. He contacted his mother soon after she ran off and discovered that she had moved to Nong Kai, which is about 268 kilometres away from Roi Et, and over four hours travel by car.

The couple’s son added that since that conversation he has been unable to contact his mother as she has turned off her mobile phone.

The police regretfully informed Manit that they cannot help him get his lottery winning money back because the bank account belongs to Angkanarat and they can’t revoke it. Furthermore, the couple is not officially married because they never signed a marriage certificate so it looks as if he has given Angkanarat the money as a gift.

The police recommended that the family try and find a way to contact Angkanarat and persuade her to return the money.

Manit turned to the Thai media to highlight his story hoping she will see sense and return with the money.