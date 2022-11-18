Connect with us

Thailand

Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize

Published

 on 

Photo via ที่นี่อุดรธานี

A Thai cuckold has been left penniless after his wife ran off with her lover and his 6 million baht lottery winnings and there is nothing he can do about getting his money back.

Manit (surname reserved), a resident of the Isaan province of Roi Et, scooped the 6 million baht lottery winning first prize on November 1. The 49 year old lucky lottery winner then transferred his 5,970,000 baht winnings, after the tax deduction, into his wife’s bank account.

It was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life. But there is a sting to the tale because Manit’s 45 year old wife, Angkanarat (surname reserved), eloped with the money to set up a new life with her lover.

The stunned Thai cuckold filed a complaint to the police.

He told police that he had been with Angkanarat for 26 years and they had three children together.

Manit added that everything appeared to be fine between the couple. They decided to donate 1 million baht to a temple and invited some friends and family to take part in the money-giving ceremony.

Manit spotted a stranger at the ceremony that Angkanarat said was her relative but it turned out to be the lover she ran away with.

The jilted man’s son told the police that he was aware of his mother’s affair. He contacted his mother soon after she ran off and discovered that she had moved to Nong Kai, which is about 268 kilometres away from Roi Et, and over four hours travel by car.

The couple’s son added that since that conversation he has been unable to contact his mother as she has turned off her mobile phone.

The police regretfully informed Manit that they cannot help him get his lottery winning money back because the bank account belongs to Angkanarat and they can’t revoke it. Furthermore, the couple is not officially married because they never signed a marriage certificate so it looks as if he has given Angkanarat the money as a gift.

The police recommended that the family try and find a way to contact Angkanarat and persuade her to return the money.

Manit turned to the Thai media to highlight his story hoping she will see sense and return with the money.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand35 seconds ago

Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Hua Hin48 mins ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media52 mins ago

“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Sponsored2 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Food1 hour ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Hot News1 hour ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand2 hours ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology2 hours ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Entertainment2 hours ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X2 hours ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News2 hours ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
World3 hours ago

BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Sporting Activities3 hours ago

Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The three best things about staying in Khanom
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending