Connect with us

Hua Hin

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu

Published

 on 

Christmas Day buffet coming up.

A bakery in Thailand’s tourist hotspot of Hua Hin has revealed its tasty Christmas day buffet menu. Andreanna’s Bakery, located in Khao Takiab, has listed several delicious dishes.

The special buffet lunch menu is available from 12-pm on Christmas Day, and costs 1,299 baht for as much as you can eat.

Starters will include French onion soup with cheese croute. There will also be a seafood platter, as well as a cold cuts and cheese counter. 

Other scrumptious items on the menu will include BBQ chicken wings and duck, and hoisin spring rolls.

Andreanna’s will serve roast turkey, which will be available with all trimmings including pigs in blankets and cranberry and bread sauce. The bakery will also serve honey glazed home cured ham, and prime ribeye beef imported from Australia. 

If that’s not enough for you, there will also be Atlantic salmon en croute with a prawn mousse with dill hollandaise. 

Vegans can dig into a vegetable and nut roast with tomato coulis, Hua Hin Today reported. 

All of the carvery is served alongside a selection of market vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli gratin, sage, onion and chestnut stuffing and a choice of either creamy mashed or roasted potatoes.

Deserts include Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, whisky mince pies, sherry trifle, lemon meringue pie, strawberry and vanilla tart and chocolate fudge cake.

Bookings for the Christmas Day buffet can be made via Andrea’s Bakery’s Facebook page.

Whether you live here, or you’re a tourist who fancies spending Christmas away from home for once, there are countless reasons to celebrate the holiday season in Thailand. The weather, beaches, and shopping, make the ‘land of smiles’ an ideal place to spend the winter holidays. 

Even though Thailand has a mostly Buddhist population, the country has a number of Christmas events, as it has grown as a major tourist and expat hub. 

Venues like Andreanna’s Bakery are bringing the Christmas spirit to the ‘land of smiles’.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin30 seconds ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media5 mins ago

“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food14 mins ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Sponsored1 hour ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Hot News39 mins ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand49 mins ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Technology53 mins ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X1 hour ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
World2 hours ago

BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The three best things about staying in Khanom
World17 hours ago

UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending