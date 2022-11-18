Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu

A bakery in Thailand’s tourist hotspot of Hua Hin has revealed its tasty Christmas day buffet menu. Andreanna’s Bakery, located in Khao Takiab, has listed several delicious dishes.

The special buffet lunch menu is available from 12-pm on Christmas Day, and costs 1,299 baht for as much as you can eat.

Starters will include French onion soup with cheese croute. There will also be a seafood platter, as well as a cold cuts and cheese counter.

Other scrumptious items on the menu will include BBQ chicken wings and duck, and hoisin spring rolls.

Andreanna’s will serve roast turkey, which will be available with all trimmings including pigs in blankets and cranberry and bread sauce. The bakery will also serve honey glazed home cured ham, and prime ribeye beef imported from Australia.

If that’s not enough for you, there will also be Atlantic salmon en croute with a prawn mousse with dill hollandaise.

Vegans can dig into a vegetable and nut roast with tomato coulis, Hua Hin Today reported.

All of the carvery is served alongside a selection of market vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli gratin, sage, onion and chestnut stuffing and a choice of either creamy mashed or roasted potatoes.

Deserts include Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, whisky mince pies, sherry trifle, lemon meringue pie, strawberry and vanilla tart and chocolate fudge cake.

Bookings for the Christmas Day buffet can be made via Andrea’s Bakery’s Facebook page.

Whether you live here, or you’re a tourist who fancies spending Christmas away from home for once, there are countless reasons to celebrate the holiday season in Thailand. The weather, beaches, and shopping, make the ‘land of smiles’ an ideal place to spend the winter holidays.

Even though Thailand has a mostly Buddhist population, the country has a number of Christmas events, as it has grown as a major tourist and expat hub.

Venues like Andreanna’s Bakery are bringing the Christmas spirit to the ‘land of smiles’.