Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:58, 24 December 2024| Updated: 17:58, 24 December 2024
123 2 minutes read
Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents
Photo by Norbert Braun via Unsplash

The Royal Gazette published an announcement today, December 24, regarding a new regulation on speed limits within Bangkok, which reduces the speed of vehicles on all roads in the city to 60 kilometres per hour (kp/h), except on 13 specific roads.

The Royal Gazette released details on its official website today regarding the new speed limit and noise prohibitions in Bangkok. This new speed limit is part of a campaign to reduce road accidents, organised by the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Advertisements

The most significant change introduced in this announcement is the reduction of the speed limit on all roads in Bangkok from 80 kp/h to 60 kp/h. This limit is now in effect on all roads, except for the following 13 roads:

  • Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road
  • Bangna Trat Road
  • Srinakarin Road
  • Phahonyothin Road
  • Ram Intra Road
  • Ratchaphruek Road
  • Boromratchonnanee Road
  • Kanlapaphruek Road
  • Romklao Road
  • Suwinthawong Road
  • Chaeng Watthana Road
  • Rama III Road
  • New Srinakarin Road-Romklao
Bangkok new speed limits 60 km/hr on all roads
Photo by Voy Zan via Unsplash

Furthermore, the announcement also urges motorists to reduce their speed to 50 kp/h when driving on roads around the royal area including:

Related news
  • Ratchadamnoen Road
  • Na Phra That Road
  • Phrachan Road
  • Na Phra Lan Road
  • Sanam Chai Road
  • Kalayana Maitri Road
  • Tai Wang Road
  • Maharat Road
  • Rachini Road
  • Setthakan Road

In addition to the speed limit, motorists are also prohibited from honking or creating any loud noise on the roads around said royal areas.

Speed limit around royal area in Bangkok
Photo by bady abbas via Unsplash

Under Section 67 of the Land Transport Act, motorists who fail to comply with the speed limit on each road will be required to pay a fine of between 200 and 1,000 baht, depending on the discretion of the traffic officials.

The new speed limit sparked some controversy among Thai motorists, who were accustomed to the previous limit of 80 kp/h on all roads. The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Thawat Wongsa-nga, addressed the public later today to clarify the reasons for the change.

Advertisements

Thawat emphasised that driving above the speed limit is the leading cause of accidents in Bangkok, followed by drunk driving and reckless lane changes.

Bangkok road speed at 60 km/hr
Photo by Mark Chan via Unsplash

Thawat further explained that Bangkok is one of only 14 cities in the world that has not yet implemented a speed limit below 60 km/hr within the city centre, unlike other cities around the world. The change aims to enhance road safety and reduce the number of accidents.

Thawat also stated that technologies, such as cameras, will be used to monitor the speed of vehicles on the roads.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents Thai Law News

Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents

2 hours ago
Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband Bangkok News

Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband

3 hours ago
Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China China News

Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China

3 hours ago
Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks Crime News

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

3 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion Environment News

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

3 hours ago
&#8216;Sober up or pay&#8217;: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos Bangkok News

‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

3 hours ago
Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles Bangkok News

Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

4 hours ago
Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport Crime News

Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport

5 hours ago
Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok Bangkok News

Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok

5 hours ago
Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs Politics News

Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs

5 hours ago
Missing 11 year old Thai girl found after alleged abduction by father Central Thailand News

Missing 11 year old Thai girl found after alleged abduction by father

5 hours ago
Royal milestone: Thai king celebrates with ceremony on January 14 Politics News

Royal milestone: Thai king celebrates with ceremony on January 14

5 hours ago
Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, Class Bespoke makes the choice easy Thailand News

Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, Class Bespoke makes the choice easy

5 hours ago
Thai man fatally attacks wife in alleged menstrual blood prank Crime News

Thai man fatally attacks wife in alleged menstrual blood prank

6 hours ago
Man arrested for defrauding tourists in Maharaj café scam Crime News

Man arrested for defrauding tourists in Maharaj café scam

6 hours ago
Illegal health products worth 220 million baht destroyed Crime News

Illegal health products worth 220 million baht destroyed

6 hours ago
Tsunami survivor’s story: A journey from chaos to hope Thai Life

Tsunami survivor’s story: A journey from chaos to hope

6 hours ago
Phuket tackles homelessness and begging with new initiative Crime News

Phuket tackles homelessness and begging with new initiative

6 hours ago
Innocent Thai couple killed in shooting by military volunteer Crime News

Innocent Thai couple killed in shooting by military volunteer

6 hours ago
Man dies as pickup truck plunges into Pasak River after collision Road deaths

Man dies as pickup truck plunges into Pasak River after collision

6 hours ago
Chon Buri pyramid scheme fraud costs victims 40 million baht Crime News

Chon Buri pyramid scheme fraud costs victims 40 million baht

7 hours ago
Gold scam: Thai police and bank recover 1.8 million baht for victim Crime News

Gold scam: Thai police and bank recover 1.8 million baht for victim

7 hours ago
Surin fire leaves couple homeless, losses over 2.5 million baht Thailand News

Surin fire leaves couple homeless, losses over 2.5 million baht

7 hours ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

Published: 17:32, 24 December 2024
Phuket&#8217;s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

Published: 17:29, 24 December 2024
&#8216;Sober up or pay&#8217;: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

Published: 17:07, 24 December 2024
Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

Published: 16:36, 24 December 2024